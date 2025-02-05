Afriyie, a Ghanaian lady in the United States was in a dilemma after a while old lady gifted her a polythene bag of goodies

The student said her neighbour walked up and offered the items but her Ghanaian training did not allow her to enjoy them

Several netizens who watched the video thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on what the lady should do

A Ghanaian lady who moved from Ghana to the USA for further studies shared her dilemma after she received some gifts from her old neighbour.

Afriyie said the old white woman showed love by gifting her some things in a plastic bag. However, she was uncertain if she should eat them or not.

In a trending TikTok video, Afriyie narrated that she stepped out of her apartment to check her mail and met the old woman outside.

The woman was wearing trousers, a cardigan and a hat. She asked Afriyie for her name after which she offered her the goodies in a polythene bag.

“If it happened in Africa, we would say she is a witch. This sweet old lady who happens to be my neighbour just walked up to me while I was checking my mail and she said ‘Hi girl, what’s your name?’ I said, 'Ma’am, please my name is Afriyie'. Then she said ‘Great, I have all these goodies and I think you will like them'.”

She took the polythene with the items and opened it when she got to her room.

Some of the items in the bag were Nature Valley’s Oats ‘n’ Honey, Larabar, Waterloo Sparkling water, and Campbell’s tomato soup among others.

However, Afriyie asked if she should eat the items or discard them.

“I said wow, thank you, ma’am. Should I eat it?” she concluded.

Netizens react to white lady's gift

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video showing the items that was shared by Afriyie on TikTok.

Erssey5🦋 asked:

"Have you watched a fall from grace before?😂"

Akosua Amenyiwaa Paintsil said:

"Afriyie do you know Hansel and Gretel 😭."

BiG Dave wrote:

"Check the expiration date. Then go watch Get out 😂😂."

Hilda said:

"She's trying to be friendly. Please check up on her if its convenient for you and if she doesn't mind. They get lonely."

Sandyyyy_122 wrote:

"Ok you think there are no witches in America? There’s a whole state in America where witchcraft is their religion."

🦋Milli💙 said:

"I will take some to her place later and eat with her while we converse together 😍."

Aqosua Adepa wrote:

"Afriyie from a sis to you pray over it ,use it, be checking on the old lady when convenient to you I'm sure she is trying to be a good granny."

Sandra🤎 said:

"The Ghanaian in me will never eat it😂."

Hïłdå ❤️‍🔥 wrote:

"I will shout blood of Jesus three times and eat it all in a day 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

