A Ghanaian lawyer has generated reactions online after she waded into the lawsuit that was filed by the outgoing SIC Insurance boss against the company

She explained that by the law, Hollistar could be dismissed from her role without being given any reasons

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the video

A Ghanaian lawyer has reacted to the decision of the outgoing Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance Hollistar Duah-Yentumi to sue the company and the newly appointed MD, James Agyenim-Boateng over the termination of her contract.

In the suit filed by Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, she bemoaned that her tenure as the Managing Director was for four years, hence expiring on January 1, 2028.

A Ghanaian lawyer has provided education on the suit filed by the former boss of SIC Insurance, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi. Photo credit: @lawandmoreconsult1/TikTok @PlcSic/X

She therefore prayed to the court to declare her termination as unlawful and thus must be paid her unexpired term of the employment contract.

Reacting to this, a lawyer took to TikTok to offer legal education by explaining what the suit was about and the stands of the law on matters of this nature.

She explained that according to the law, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi could be fired by her employer without being given any reasons.

She added that the actions and silence by the shareholders of SIC in the wake of the issue also showed approval of her termination.

"According to the Court of Appeal case of Agbeti versus Erickson which was delivered sometime in 2023, an employer can fire you, the employee at any time and without assigning reasons," she said in the video.

The lawyer summarized her points in the video's caption by saying that the High Court would have considered if the terms of her contract were conscionable and not public policy.

Earnings of ex-SIC MD

The outgoing Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance Hollistar Duah-Yentumi received a gross monthly salary of GH₵70,000.

Her annual allowance totalled GH₵840,000 and included other perks while Duah-Yentumi was serving as the MD of SIC Insurance

Netizens comment on salary of SIC MD

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the actions of the ex-SIC boss.

Daniel12 commented:

"There should be a new law if a new government is sworn in just resign simple."

Hardi Cissey indicated:

"Without prejudice.... Just for education purposes."

Kingelvisii

"But is gorvment appointees or what, even BOG boss self is out of office, who r you."

Kaakamotobi.. wrote:

"In all u do for ur party don't take up any political office or position. when ur party is out u are OUT."

Sammy Gyamfi gets an appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi had been appointed the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company.

The National Democratic Congress Communications Director has been tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

A statement from the presidency said the establishment of the GoldBod would be under the direction of the Minister for Finance.

