The Managing Director of SIC Insurance Company Limited appointed by then-President Akufo-Addo, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi, has refused to hand over to the President John Mahama-appointed Managing Director James Agyenim-Boateng.

Duah-Yentumi reportedly locked the office and has sued over the matter.

3News reported that a High Court is set to hear an injunction application she filed against Agyenim-Boateng over the transition.

Duah-Yentumi has filed an interlocutory injunction seeking to restrain Agyenim-Boateng from acting as the Managing Director.

The motion, filed through her lawyer wants an order preventing SIC Insurance from recognising Agyenim-Boateng.

Agyenim-Boateng told Citi News that when he visited SIC’s headquarters to introduce himself to the management team, Duah-Yentumi declined to attend the meeting.

Mahama appointed Agyenim-Boateng as Acting MD on January 24, 2025.

Agyenim-Boateng has complained that the delay in the transition is negatively affecting the company’s operations.

Concerns over improper procedure by Mahama

In response to the impasse, policy analyst Steve Manteaw noted that for institutions such as the SIC Insurance PLC, the proper procedure for an appointment is through the Public Services Commission (PSC).

In a post on Facebook, he complained that politicians have however found a way of making the appointments and they get the appointees to ratify their appointments with the PSC.

He further argued that SIC Insurance PLC is a listed company therefore actions by the government that are not following rules governing listed companies can be challenged in court."

Other Mahama appointments to key areas

YEN.com.gh reported that National Democratic Congress Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi was appointed the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company and tasked with setting up the Ghana Gold Board.

The GoldBod is one of the top priorities of the Mahama administration and would be responsible for the marketing of the country's gold resources.

The president also appointed Justina Nelson as the Minerals Income Investment Fund's acting chief executive officer (CEO).

Mahama also appointed Malik Basintale as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency.

Basintale is also the Deputy National Communication Officer at the National Democratic Congress.

