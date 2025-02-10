Ibrahim Osei is a Ghanaian retiree living in Rotterdam, the Netherlands with his white wife and a child

He encouraged Ghanaians earning above GH¢5,000 to stay at home, calling living overseas like a prison

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on Osei's advice in the post comments

A Ghanaian man living in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has encouraged his compatriots earning GHC5,000 and above monthly to desist stay at home.

Ibrahim Osei said such an amount was enough to take care of a person in Ghana instead of saving it to move abroad to where conditions were harsh.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ibrahim Osei said struggling abroad was not worth it if one was already earning a good salary in Ghana.

He described life overseas as being like that of prison since there was little or no happiness, calling living abroad 'individualistic and work-focused'.

“Whether you have paper or you don’t have paper, it’s more than prison. In Ghana, you feel happy just that there is no money. However, there is money abroad but no joy.”

“If your family is not rich and you have not made any money then you can travel abroad. But if you receive GH¢5000 and above each month then don’t leave Ghana, be happy,” Ibrahim Osei added.

Ibrahim Osei indicated that he owns a home abroad and is putting up another one in Ghana.

He also has two children. One is a 45-year-old living in Ghana and the other is a child with a white woman he married 13 years ago.

Netizens react to Ghanaian's advice on emigration

@Emily878-c7b said:

"Don't let this Borgas discourage you...am not talking for you that sleeps on the bed of roses, those who gets help from their family, Those that had a good foundation,those that has hope...Am talking to/for the hopeless.That don't get the support from family members...My kings/queens if u get the chance,travel...Am talking for the real hustlers....Abrokyire gonna give us 65 percent to live your dream life buh the rest is hard work and smartness...Just pray God gives you visa😂...Thats a life changing thing for u the hopeless...Love you ❤❤."

@priscilla8832 wrote:

"Your hassle has paid off 👏👏👏."

@damoahlydia1284 said:

"If you earn ghc5,000--10,000 stay in Ghana... Ayoo, is not only about the money it's about the experience travel open your eyes more, learn different things."

@ogyamatta6903 wrote:

"Senior man pls with all due respect kindly speak for yourself. We shouldnt generalize because everybodys life in abroad is different. One thing i have realised about my country people Ghanaians is that we are not tolerant but rather ignorant. I have been living in Germany for 22 yrs. I never see Europe as bad.There are pros and cons everywhere. I thank this country called Germany for giving me many opportunities."

@babsahmedft1748 said:

"And what is still keeping him there if the place is like a prison. Satan! If he frequently visits Ghana he will understand why people are leaving the country."

Ghanaian cautions slay queens against settling abroad

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in the US advised her fellow slay queens to desist from relocating abroad.

Queen Bella used her experience and said one must hustle before earning a living and most slay queens in Ghana lived off others.

Netizens who saw her post shared their thoughts on her assertion about women moving abroad in the comments section.

