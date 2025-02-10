Ashesi University Graduate Wins Reputable Scholarship in Canada

Ayeyi Ohene-Adu, a former students of Ashesi University, has secured a full scholarship to pursue a master's degree abroad

This comes after the brilliant young lady was named among 36 students chosen from across the world for the McCall MacBain Foundation scholarship

The young lady holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Ashesi after graduating in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An alumnus of Ashesi University, Ayeyi Ohene-Adu, has won a reputable scholarship to further her studies abroad.

The brilliant young lady was named as a global finalist for the McCall MacBain Foundation scholarship to pursue a master's degree programme at McGill University in Montréal, Québec, Canada.

Ayeyi Ohene-Adu, a graduate of Ashesi University, wins reputable scholarship in Canada. Photo credit: @Ashesi/X.

Source: Twitter

Ayeyi Ohene-Adu was reportedly among 36 international finalists selected from a pool of thousands of students across the world.

In 2023, Ayeyi graduated from Ashesi University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

After bagging her first degree at Ashesi, she applied to McGill University to read a master's programme in Public Policy and Educational Leadership.

While at Ashesi, a private, non-profit and non-sectarian university located in Berekuso, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, Ayeyi worked as a research assistant.

A group of Ashesi University student pose for a picture during an event. Photo credit: @Ashesi/X.

Source: Twitter

The budding scholar managed five research projects as well as supporting a health leadership training session.

"She also led the development of an inaugural undergraduate research conference, engaging students from different universities," a post about Ayeyi on her school X page read.

In an interview with her school's website, Ayeyi Ohene-Adu expressed excitement over her remarkable feat.

“I feel honoured and excited to be a finalist for the McCall MacBain Scholarships. Ashesi University trains entrepreneurial and transformative leaders and emphasizes leadership and community engagement," she said/

"This education allowed me to create an impact within communities through the numerous social organizations I joined. I also honed my leadership skills through formal and non-formal leadership roles while balancing a rigorous academic schedule," she reportedly added.

Below is the X post about Ayeyi Ohene-Adu remarkable achievement:

Netizens congratulate Ayeyi Ohene-Adu

The post made by the Ashesi University X page celebrating Ayeyi Ohene-Adu attracted a few reactions with some netizens congratulating her.

Below are a few of the reactions to the post compiled by YEN.com.gh

@Akosua_Molly said:

"Ayeyi has always been that girl! Congratulations, @ayeyioa."

@AminarhE also said:

"Look at my babe, @ayeyioa."

@Kbills commented:

"Congratulations to @ayeyi, Ashesi is proud of you."

Ashesi University students speaks on their fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh that a some Ashesi University students took to social media to share how much they pay per semester.

Speaking on the Act Your Age Podcast, each of the students gave a rough figure of how much their parents paid for tuition and accommodation.

They mentioned between GH¢23,000 and GH¢32,000, depending on the programme and course load.

Many Ghanaians who came across video excerpts of their discussion on the Act Your Age podcast, said the Ashesi University was expensive compared to other tertiary institutions in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh