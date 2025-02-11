Oheneni Adazoa has accused a female intern at the Sompa FM of stealing the company's money

The young intern allegedly took the money from the front desk of the radio station and bolted with it

Addressing the issue on Sompa Nkomo, Oheneni Adazoa warned the lady to return the stolen money

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A female intern at Sompa FM has been accused of stealing GH¢5,000 from the Kumasi-based radio station.

This was disclosed by Oheneni Ama Korankye, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa, a prominent presenter on Sompa FM.

A female intern allegedly steals money from Sompa FM and Oheneni Adazoa issues a stern warning. Photo credit: @Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to Oheneni Adazoa, the young intern made off with the money from the front desk of the radio station.

Speaking on her Sompa Nkomo show, the popular broadcaster issued a stern public warning, urging the intern to return the stolen funds immediately.

Oheneni Adazoa indicated that they were aware of her location but were giving her the benefit of the doubt, encouraging her to return the money herself.

If the intern failed to do so, the broadcaster warned, the lady's hideout would be stormed and she would be 'dragged out' to face the law.

"A young lady who came here for attachment [internship] has stolen money. You, this lady, if you are listening to me, I'm giving you up to Wednesday. If you don't return the money, we will make you trend on TV. That GH¢5,000 that you have taken, you will return it," she said.

Oheneni Adazoa, the popular Sompa FM presenter makes an allegation against an intern accused of stealing money. Photo credit: Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

She further warned relatives and loved ones of the intern to advise her to return the alleged stolen money to the radio station.

Below is the video of Oheneni Adazoa sending out a strong warning to the female intern over the alleged theft:

Ghanaians react to Oheneni Adazoa's allegation

Following Oheneni Adazoa's allegation against the girl, some netizens shared their views on the matter. Below are a few of the reactions to the video:

@ballackjonathan said:

"People just use their Bad Characters to spoil innocent people's opportunities.

@Tejay also said:

"Please she left the country for Benin yesterday. She will come back as a rich woman, she will pay double that and even buy the radio station."

@OTU man commented:

"Aahhh girl b3n nono animguase3 paaa ni."

@Merlin also commented:

"if u want to steal somebody's money ahh na radio station,3bi mo agyimi oooo."

@ᗰᖇ. ᗷEᖇᖇY wrote:

"These re the ladies who steal money and clothes when their guys ain't around."

Oheneni Adazoa reconnects with former 'bellboy'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Oheneni Adazoa reconnected with Odifour Paul Kwabena, popularly known as her 'bell boy'.

He was a prominent figure on Sompa Nkomo but left to join a different radio station amid allegations that he had acted inappropriately.

Kwabena and Oheneni Adazoa were seen having a conversation at the Sompa FM premises, sparking rumours of a possible reunion.

Following the meeting, many Ghanaians on social media expressed excitement over the possibility of the duo reuniting on the airwaves.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh