Apostle Solomon Oduro, the husband of Counselor Charlotte Oduro officially announced his divorce from her on January 10, 2025

The pastor explained in his statement that despite multiple efforts at resettlement, unreconcilable differences have resulted in the move

Following their divorce, videos of Charlotte Oduro's old and new looks have surfaced on social media, stirring mixed reactions

Apostle Solomon Oduro has announced his divorce from renowned Ghanaian counsellor, Charlotte Oduro.

In a press statement released on Monday, January 10, 2025, the preacher unveiled that the couple had been separated for three years and after further reflection and guidance dissolved the marriage.

The former husband of the preacher explained that despite multiple efforts to patch up things, unreconcilable differences have resulted in their split, The news of their divorce has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

Counselor Charlotte's old look

After her divorce, videos of her old and new looks have surfaced on social media and Counsellor Charlotte Oduro seems to have switched up her style.

Counsellor Oduro, before her divorce, was a very modest woman. She kept her hair natural or got a haircut and rarely added extensions.

Her nails were also kept natural and she strongly advocated against wearing makeup. She stated in one of her videos that she had stopped applying makeup for fifteen years.

"No makeup for fifteen years. I go on TV without makeup and nobody can make me compromise because that was my covenant with him," she said in an old video.

However, Rev Charlotte Oduro has got people talking after her recent videos popped up. The renowned counsellor has transformed her looks and looks classy now.

Unlike the previous days when she compromised on her looks, the relationship coach now wears beautiful wigs and braids. The counsellor looks younger and prettier than before.

