A young lecturer at UniMAC has earned his PhD in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School

Reflecting on his path, he described himself as the Aflao Border Boy who overcame countless challenges to achieve his dreams.

In a Facebook post, he said he now looks ahead to new beginnings after earning his doctorate

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man, Noel Nutsugah, from humble beginnings, has achieved a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Noel Nutsugah recently received a PhD in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

'Aflao Border Boy' bags a PhD from the Univerity of Ghana Business School. Photo credit: Noel Nutsugah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The young man, a lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), was among the postgraduate students awarded various doctoral qualifications at the first session of the UGBS February 2025 congregation.

Taking to social media to celebrate his remarkable academic success, Noel described himself as the "Aflao Border Boy" who defied the odds to realize his dreams.

The UniMAC lecturer further indicated that his journey to becoming a scholar was characterised by both tough times and triumphs.

He recounted the late nights, early mornings, and unwavering dedication that characterised the journey towards attaining his PhD.

"My world became a symphony of words and theories, of drafts and rewrites, of questions that demanded answers and answers that led to even deeper questions. Sometimes the weight of the research felt heavier than my resolve. But the Aflao Border Boy in me will never make me give up," he said.

"For every challenge, there was a spark of hope. For every sleepless night, a dream taking shape. For every stumbling block, a lesson carved into my being. Today, I crossed the PhinishD line. The ceremonial aspect done now," he added.

Below is Noel Nutsugah's Facebook post.

Noel Nutsugah's academic journey

Noel Nutsugah began his academic journey in the Volta Region and proceeded to St. Paul's Senior High School after excelling in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Having passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), he enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now known as UniMAC) to pursue his first degree.

Noel Nutsugah and his friend, Benjamin Alpha at his graduation ceremony. Photo credit: Noel Nutsugah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

While at UniMAC, Noel served as President of the Student Representative Council (SRC).

After graduating with a first-class degree in BA Communication Studies, Noel worked as a teaching assistant at UniMAC before travelling to the UK to pursue a Master of Arts in Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the University of Leeds.

Noel Nutsugah returned to Ghana after completing his master's degree in the UK and pursued an M.Phil at the University of Education, Winneba, followed by the PhD he recently earned from the UGBS.

Former sports journalist bags a PhD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Ghanaian sports journalist, Unar-Faruk Atipaga bagged a PhD in Economics.

Umar-Faruk earned his doctorate from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

The economist worked briefly with TV3 before later joining the Bank of Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh