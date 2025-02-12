Appiah Stadium, in an interview, spoke about his recent clash with President Mahama's military personnel

The political commentator noted that he approached President John Dramani Mahama's vehicle to exchange pleasantries

Appiah Stadium knelt and apologised for the incident and explained why he constantly approaches President Mahama in public

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A staunch supporter of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium has explained his recent clash with some military personnel.

Appiah Stadium apologises over the incident with military personnel and explains the reason behind his forceful behaviour towards Mahama. Photo source: Appiah Stadium, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Twitter

In an interview with Kumasi-based TV station Rtv Ghana, the NDC supporter said the incident happened during Lieutenant General Arnold Quainoo's funeral service in Accra.

He noted that he approached President John Dramani Mahama's vehicle to exchange pleasantries and inform him that he was in town since he was now inaccessible and heavily guarded by security personnel after he was sworn into office on January 7, 2025.

Appiah Stadium said some bloggers have created false narratives about him following the incident and have spread wild claims that he might endanger the President's life.

He recounted how he visited a river deity as part of his efforts to help President Mahama and the NDC score a remarkable victory over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2024, general elections.

The NDC supporter noted that some of his outlandish public stunts before the general elections were an expression of his love for President Mahama and part of the instructions he had received from the deity to ensure his party's electoral win.

He stated that due to his efforts, the president has received massive support from many people in the Ashanti Region including traditional leaders who were not fond of him during his previous term.

Appiah Stadium questioned why critics would presume that he had ill intentions towards President John Mahama especially after he once booked a flight from Accra to Kumasi just to attend his late mother's funeral service.

The political commentator knelt and apologised to the military personnel and the Director of Security Operations at the presidency, Nathan Kofi Boakye for defying their security protocols in public.

Appiah Stadium and President John Dramani Mahama. Photo source: Appiah Stadium and @officialjdmahama

Source: Facebook

He urged critics to stop advocating for him to be restricted access to the president at public functions. He said he would not entertain the idea of hanging around President John Mahama every day but he felt he needed to always remind the president never to forget him and his efforts to his party's electoral victory.

Appiah Stadium shared that he was in constant communication with the President about a potential political appointment. He said he was interested in holding a key position in a major government institution.

The political commentator added that he did not want his campaign contributions to go unrewarded and miss out on an appointment, so he needed to get closer to the President in the early days of his second term.

Watch the video below:

Appiah's remarks about military incident stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

NanaAdjei-c5y commented:

"Appiah, you have done well but now tell the man what you want and stay calm."

chrisony9341 said:

"Appiah, as much as you love Mahama, it doesn't give you the right to engage the security personnel wanting to visit Mahama. He is being protected by the state and his family members cannot be allowed to just visit him anyhow."

oheneopoku2050 commented:

"Appiah Stadium, don't break protocol. Please, you must be very careful. Please, respect protocol! Please, you worked hard but be careful you don't disgrace yourself. The campaign is over. Governance continues. Package yourself for your reward."

RosemondAsibey said:

"Appiah, don't talk again. I know that you love Mahama, his family and the NDC. We love you."

Ibrahim Mahama reprimands Appiah Stadium in public

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama reprimanded Appiah Stadium at Honourable Muntaka's mother's funeral.

The renowned businessman disagreed with the political commentator over his demeanour towards President Mahama.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama reprimanding Appiah Stadium triggered massive reactions on social media.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh