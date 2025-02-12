Rev Andrews Nelson Awintia and his wife, Rita, welcomed twin girls after 20 years of marriage and celebrated with a joyful naming and dedication service

Rev Stephen Wengam, alongside other renowned pastors, officiated the ceremony, emphasising God’s perfect timing and divine intervention

Social media users who saw the post celebrated with the pastor and his wife in the comment section

The Head Pastor of Assemblies of God Bethel Family Chapel and Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Greater Accra East Region and his wife have welcomed a set of twins after 20 years of marriage.

Rev Andrews Nelson Awintia and Mrs Rita Awintia exhibited faith as they prayed fervently during their waiting period.

Ghanaian Pastor Rev Andrews Nelson Awintia and his wife Mrs Rita Awintia give birth to twins after 20 years of marriage. Photo credit: AG Professionals Network

Source: Facebook

The couple named the twin girls in a joyful naming and dedication service with several family, friends and congregants.

Some renowned pastors who were present were the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Rev Stephen Wengam, the General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah and their wives.

Rev Stephen Wengam did the naming and dedication of the children. Their names are Eliana Lordina Winsaga Awintia and Ezraela Deborah Winpiine Awintia.

According to the new parents, their journey was quite challenging but they often held on to Isaiah 55:8-9 and admitted that God’s ways cannot be understood by humans.

Rev Stephen Wengam, while addressing the congregation said he was grateful to God for such a great testimony. He encouraged all believers to remain steadfast in faith despite life’s trials, reminding them of God’s perfect timing.

Rev Wengam further noted that Rev Awintia and his wife’s journey exhibit resilience, hope and divine intervention. He prayed and blessed the newborns in front of the congregation present.

Netizens congratulate couple on birth of twins

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by AG Professional Network on Facebook. Read them below:

Gifty Anelogo said:

“Wow I tap in to that blessings in Jesus name amen.”

Grace Wesono wrote:

“Congratulations to the family and we bless God.”

Martha Abaanyi said:

“Indeed God's time is the best, faithful God. Congratulations to you both.”

Solomon Padi wrote:

“Praise the Lord.. We serve a faithful God. Congratulations to Rev and Mrs Awintia.”

Irene Graham said:

“Glory be to God. God never fails. I pray God bless my husband and I with our children too🙏 ❤️.”

51-year-old woman births quadruplet

Louisa prayed to have children by her 51st birthday, and she had quadruplets Photo credit: @realjerryeze

Source: Instagram

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly woman gave birth to a quadruplet after 24 years of marriage.

Louisa gave birth when she was 51 years old and shared her story on social media.

After several failed medical attempts, she turned to prayer and joined the NSPPD platform, where she prayed consistently for two months before noticing her pregnancy.

Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer declaration about carrying multiples proved accurate, and she delivered three girls and a boy, fulfilling her long-awaited dream of motherhood.

They organised a party to welcome the babies and celebrate her 51st birthday.

Source: YEN.com.gh