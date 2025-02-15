A Ghanaian lady has expressed her dissatisfaction with the Valentine's Day gift from her boyfriend.

In a video, she claimed her lover gifted her only biscuit and a knaderkerchief with a love message written on it.

Ghanaian lady cries out as lover gifts her toffee on Val's Day. Image source: Abena Crush Gist

Narrating her ordeal, the young woman noted that she was at work when her lover called to inform her that he had left a Val's Day gift with their co-tenant since she was not at home and should pick it up when she arrived.

Overwhelmed with joy, she quickly closed from work and headed home in anticipation of a great gift that will blow her mind.

However, to her dismay, she received only a handkerchief and a biscuit wrapped in a plain plastic bag.

She took to her TikTok page to register her displeasure and vowed never to marry the man.

