Ghanaian Lady Laments as Boyfriend Gifts Her Handkerchief and Biscuit on Val's Day, Video Evokes Joy
A Ghanaian lady has expressed her dissatisfaction with the Valentine's Day gift from her boyfriend.
In a video, she claimed her lover gifted her only biscuit and a knaderkerchief with a love message written on it.
Narrating her ordeal, the young woman noted that she was at work when her lover called to inform her that he had left a Val's Day gift with their co-tenant since she was not at home and should pick it up when she arrived.
Overwhelmed with joy, she quickly closed from work and headed home in anticipation of a great gift that will blow her mind.
However, to her dismay, she received only a handkerchief and a biscuit wrapped in a plain plastic bag.
She took to her TikTok page to register her displeasure and vowed never to marry the man.
