A video of a Ghanaian man opening up about his job as an Uber driver has sparked reactions on social media

In an interview with a content creator, the young man disclosed that he was a university graduate with a degree in Agriculture

After completing school and working a few jobs, life took a drastic turn, forcing him to become an Uber driver

A young Ghanaian man, who graduated from the university many years ago, has opened up about his life after school.

He said he holds a first degree in Agriculture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), however after graduating around 2015 things did not go as he expected.

A KNUST graduate becomes an Uber driver 10 years after school. Photo credit: @rideandchat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

This, he said, pushed him to resort to working different jobs outside his area of expertise to earn a living.

Speaking to a content creator, the KNUST graduate said he had now become an Uber driver.

In a video excerpt of the interview, the young man said he became an Uber driver by accident after losing his job.

Although not his dream job, he said he finds joy in working as an online commercial driver.

"I have had the privilege of working different jobs before this one. the general perception about driving is not always the case. There is joy in this job, depending on what you are looking for, and then fulfilment. Obviously, it's just like every other job there are challenges," he said.

The beautiful entrance of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. Photo credit. KNUST/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"To be very honest, the job was accidental, it's safe to say. I mean I had a job and then things crumble and then at your lowest moment, I mean, being a graduate, you still need to do something for yourself. It's was a dream job, but I once you come into into you realise that it's not bad at all

In terms of benefits, he suggested working as an online driver was better than most regular jobs.

"I like the flexibility of the job compared to an eight to five job, where you are demanded to be at post to from eight to five. There's the flexibility and then it affords you the time to do other things. It's also affords you quality time to spend with loved ones," he added.

Below of the Uber driver's interview with the content creator.

Netizens react to the Uber driver's story

The Uber driver's life story has sparked reactions from some netizens, some of which are compiled below.

@ingsleyasare25 said:

"The key word is....... Depending on what you are looking for. God bless you my brother. Very intelligent."

@Abiba Muntari also said:

"This is my biggest fear as a university student oh lord have mercy."

@eddyjayceon commented:

"Being a cab driver is better than most jobs in Ghana. I completed 14 years ago. doing this kind of jobs makes you rich."

@Willz Dagaabie also commented:

"Great words my brother... I have listened to the interview multiple times and I admire his choice of encouraging words."

