A video of a Ghanaian man narrating his ordeal of how a trusted friend deceived him has surfaced on social media

In the video, the man claimed his friend introduced him to a company that promised to help him relocate abroad but got scammed in the end

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many calling out the company and others sympathising with the

A young Ghanaian man has shared a heartbreaking story of how he was deceived by a friend who promised to help him travel abroad.

Narrating his ordeal in a video, he revealed that he worked as a mobile money vendor but had always dreamed of travelling abroad to seek greener pastures.

Momo vendor recounts how he was promised a trip to France but landed in Ivory Coast Stock image posed by model.

His opportunity seemed to come when he met a friend who spoke about his plans to travel to France.

According to the young man, this friend had visited his shop to perform a mobile money transaction and shared that his uncle had introduced him to a company in France that was recruiting people and offering well-paying jobs.

Excited by the news, the young man saw this as the chance he had always been waiting for. His interest in the conversation grew, and the friend promised to inform him if a slot became available.

Unfortunately, things took a different turn from there, leaving the young man to share his painful experience.

He noted that his friend contacted him days later, informing him about available slots in their company. Delighted, he asked for the details and was asked to pay GH20,000 to begin the process.

Eager to travel, he quickly sent the money, and the process to relocate abroad indeed began. Days after making the payment, the agent gave him the green light to proceed.

Watch the video below:

However, he was instructed to travel to Côte d'Ivoire to complete the final stages of the process, which he complied.

Unfortunately, upon arriving in Côte d'Ivoire, he was informed that he would no longer travel to France as promised. Instead, he was told he would remain in Côte d'Ivoire to work. Feeling confused and betrayed by his friend, he realised he had been deceived.

Netizens share similar experiences

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with him, others shared similar experiences.

@PAULGEË wrote:

"Please point of correction, qnet is the best business in the 21st century. you better check well. I came in peace."

@braquophy99 wrote:

"Pls who know how I can join qnet."

@Miriam Adams Banks🇨🇮🇬🇭 wrote:

"So what is the Government doing about Qnet business in Ghana."

@SonOfYeshua wrote:

"Qnet is a very good business but the leaders are the problem.They are the ones scamming people."

@okonko1990 wrote:

"Hmmmmm the moment I head France then I remember my story hmmm Qnet people will never see peace."

@passionate_kiss wrote:

"After convincing them,the next is history.your family members will think you've traveled.if you don't get lucky to escape,they can kirr you without your family hearing from you again.... qnet hmmmm."

@annabnkansah wrote:

"This Qnet thing is very serious and the rate at which people are are being scammed is alarming."

@Fearless Mirabel wrote:

"Please let say the truth, Qnet is very evil."

