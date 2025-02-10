A video of a white man sharing his experience after visiting Africa for the first time has sparked reaction on social media

In the video, the white man, who is an Irish, said he had always perceived Africa to be the rural part of the world, with less development

However, upon arriving in Ghana, the Irish tourist said he was surprised to see KFC and high-rise buildings in Accra

A young Irish tourist has taken to social media to share his experience after visiting Africa for the first time.

According to the young man, he had always perceived Africa as the rural part of the world because of how the Western media have portrayed the continent prior to his visit.

An Irish tourist shares his experience after visiting Africa for the first time. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & UGC.

However, after visiting Accra, Ghana, for the first time, he was pleasantly surprised at the level of development he saw while touring the city.

Sharing his experience on a podcast, the white man, whose name has to be identified, said the buildings he saw were comparable to what was in his home country.

"I had always perceived Africa as a particularly rural part of the world, but walking through Accra, it was more similar to what I would expect at home. Like buildings were big, the corporation that we would be used in the Western world. Simple things like KFC, Starbucks were a surprised to see," he said.

The Black Star Square and the Villagio building are some of tourist site in Ghana. Photo credit: Top 10 all things Africa/Facebook.

He further stated that he was a little bit scared when he first landed in the city, but those fears were put to bed after exploring and interacting with the people.

"Accra is a fantastic town. You meet lovely people, you are really, really safe, and a fantastic cultural experience that you are not gonna get anywhere else in the world," he added.

Ghanaians react to the Irish man's views

After the video emerged on social media, a section of Ghanaians who came across the video on X thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh collated a few reactions to the video below:

@General_K88 said:

"We could be better if not for some group of Greedy persons."

@AzizTaylor9 also said:

"Even after having all except starbuck, nothing new to the description he gave us, we are still the rural part of the world."

@amgentil_ commented:

"The kind of education these white folks give their kids about Africa is bad. Africa has enough of resources if not for these puppet leaders like no one can show us anything. Mmoaa."

@DaasebreJnr also commented:

"CNN / BBC destroyed African continent so many times in a documentary."

Obroni man delighted to taste Ghanaian food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a obroni man was delighted after tasting a local Ghanaian food.

The man, who was on vacation in Ghana, tried several local food such as waakye, beans with plantain, kenkey and rice and stew.

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video commended the white man for immersing himself in the Ghanaian culture.

