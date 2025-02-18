A Ghanaian DJ changed the mood of patrons of a pub after switching up his tunes on Valentine's Day

After serving his audience with great Ghanaian music, he suddenly transformed the atmosphere into a sober one when he started playing a gospel song

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section

A Valentine's Day celebration at a local pub took an unexpected turn when the DJ switched up his tunes, transforming the lively atmosphere into a mini church service.

In a now-viral video circulating on social media, revellers who had gathered to enjoy the evening with drinks and music were surprised when the DJ who was serving them great tunes from the likes of King Paluta, Sarkodie, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, suddenly began playing Edward Akwasi Boateng's Adeε a mepε nyinaa.

Ghanaian pub turns into a 'church' after DJ switches up his tunes. Stock image posed by models

Source: Getty Images

The atmosphere suddenly transformed into a sober one, with many of the patrons of the pub pouring out their hearts through the song.

Initially, some patrons looked confused, but within minutes, many joined in, lifting their hands and singing along.

The video captures a mix of reactions -some excitedly embracing the moment, while others appeared unsure about the sudden shift in mood. Others also turned

Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance, gifts, and fun outings, but for those present at the pub, it became a night of unexpected praise, worship and a moment of reflection. While some may have come for love, they left with a dose of faith.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh