On the morning of February 16, the Inspector General of Police played draughts with some people in public

Dr George Akuffo Dampare was with ardent supporter of the NDC, Appiah Stadium and other people at the time

Social media users who watched the video have praised Dr Dampare for being both down-to-earth and professional

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was videoed playing draughts with people in public.

In the footage, the Ghanaian IGP showed his humane side and enjoyed the game even though it looked like he was losing.

In a video on X, it showed that the IGP was in the company of an ardent supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Appiah Stadium was hyping Dr Dampare as he played the game.

He also said that the new Mahama-led government did not have to replace the IGP because a new party had taken over from the one that appointed him.

“He is the Inspector General of Police. This is the leader of all police officers in Ghana. He is a good man. People do not like to tell the truth. Since I was born in Ghana, he has been one of the [better] policemen I have seen. That should not get into your head so you commit a crime. He will let the law deal with you if you commit a crime."

“Some people are calling for his removal as IGP because they think he is too strict. If I were the President, he would be IGP for 120 years,” he added.

In the trending video, Dr Akuffo Dampare, who has been hailed as down-to-earth, was wearing white shorts and a polo shirt with sneakers.

Netizens praise IGP for his down-to-earth nature

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post about the IGP shared by @eddie_wrt on X.

@_thesayuti said:

“He’ll still go, it changes nothing.”

@askghmedia wrote:

“Dampare is indeed down-to-earth 💯.”

@PoliGossipGh said:

“The only person who can outdo Appiah Stadium is Israel DMW. This is a tough job 😀😀😀.”

@2secconds wrote:

“Meanwhile heavy crimes dey go on for North oooo.”

@KofiPrince100 said:

“Appiah stadium is there again !! Who always tell him that these people are coming 😆.”

@Atongo4gh wrote:

“He plays dame like an ordinary person, but it seems Appiah Stadium has swallowed a medicine called FANFOOLING.”

@BigHommie444 said:

“It looks like our IGP doesn’t joke with his PR. He is too good with his PR game, no chance; he knows the soft spot of the masses and how we feel about “he is doing it like an ordinary Ghanaian” vibe😅. He even roped in Appiah stadium , who is a master hype man.”

@ErnWai wrote:

“Appiah Stadium in favour deirrrr ibi top notch oo 😂 I tap into his favour cos eiii 😂.”

IGP spotted dancing excitedly in viral video

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Akuffo Dampare was videoed dancing with some police officers.

The police chief and some of his personnel attended an event where he showed his dance moves, sparking many reactions.

