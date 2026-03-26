Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah launched a Soloku Festival to celebrate culture and boost the local economy

The MP said exciting events were planned, including street jams, cultural performances, and a dance competition

The festival's theme is 'One People! One Vibe,' and is envisioned to promote unity and opportunities for locals

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has launched a festival to celebrate cultural heritage and stimulate local economic growth within the constituency.

Scheduled for Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, the “Soloku” Festival is meant to celebrate the community's rich cultural identity and vibrant talents.

Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah launches Soloku festival to celebrate cultural heritage. Credit: Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah/Ernest Ankomah

Source: Facebook

Adom News reported that the festival will feature an exciting mix of street jam sessions, cultural performances, and community competitions, including a Soloku Dance Competition.

Radio Tamale shared photos of the March 25 launch on Facebook.

At the heart of the festival is a simple but powerful message: “One People! One Vibe.”

Speaking at the launch, Nana Baffour Awuah emphasised that the initiative was not just about celebration but about transforming the local economy.

“The Soloku Festival is not just about music and celebration. It is about unity. It is about creating opportunities for our young people, supporting local businesses and strengthening the bonds that hold our communities together."

What is soloku?

Soloku is a dance style and associated cultural festivities, characterised by energetic, sometimes provocative, movements.

According to the Urban Dictionary, it is a term given to a certain type of street parties in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh