A Ghanaian man Selorm Branttie celebrated his wife, Anne-Marie Branttie, for earning a Master's degree while pregnant and working full-time

He shared how he supported her, including driving to the UGBS car park so she could breastfeed their newborn child

Anne-Marie also expressed her gratitude to her husband in the comment section while others congratulated her

Selorm Branttie celebrated his wife Anne-Marie Branttie after she graduated with a Master's from the University of Ghana Business School.

Anne-Marie Branttie studied and graduated with an MSc in Clinical leadership and management.

In a Facebook post, Selorm Branttie stated that his wife went through the course while pregnant and still working full-time.

"Someone just bagged her Master's. She went through it with a pregnancy while working at the same time full time.”

The proud husband shared how they juggled after the baby arrived so the mother could still pursue her academic dreams.

“On some Sundays, I'll drive to the UGBS car park to allow her to breastfeed since junior chairman didn't like feeding bottles. But through all of it, you made it.”

shared that he is happy his wife achieved this feat even though it was not easy.

“Proud of you and the woman you have become. Not easy starting from where you did, but like they say, the journey is the destination. On to the next one!”

In the comment section, Anne-Marie Branttie responded and thanked her husband who she described as a blessing.

“Thank you my love ❤️. You are such a blessing to me. I’ll always make you proud❤️❤️❤️.”

Another woman in the comment section thanked Selorm Branttie for supporting his wife through her education. She shared her experience of how her husband’s support helped her through school.

Man congratulated for supporting wife through pregnancy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

Kofi Osei said:

"Make she prepare jollof! It’s more important."

Samuel Fahren Otoo wrote:

"Congratulations to Anne-Marie Branttie and you for the support."

Nana Oye Walton Ankrah said:

"UGBS is not an easy place to do your Master's so a big congratulations to Mrs. Well done and to you Mr. God bless you for all you do for her."

Obeng Martha Benedicta wrote:

"Selorm Branttie congratulations to Madam and I can really relate because I was pregnant through my first year of masters and had my baby but husby will babysit our 2 months old and stay on campus throughout and I had to feed little Madam because she won’t take a bottle. God bless men like you and increase your pockets Paa. Good men and dedicated men like you and my husband still exist and you will always hold the door for us to walk in. Thank you from a grateful wife to another great daddy and partner. 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Maame Ama TuFfet said:

"I will never not be in awe of people who do school while working a full-time job. In your case, you were also making a baby???? Superstar stuff. Congratulations, Anne-Marie Branttie!!! 🌻🌻🌻."

Jean Branttie wrote:

"Whew! Chills!!! I MEANNNNN! Excellence is what? Proud is an understatement. Big congratulations to the moon and back! You deserve all the good things coming your way 💃🏾💃🏾 🥂."

Ghanaian woman celebrates hubby for bagging PhD

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian wife congratulated her husband after he earned a PhD in Marketing from the University of Ghana Business School.

Eva Kuupuolo applauded her husband, Noel Nutsugah, for his dedication to his educational pursuit.

Social media users who read the post congratulated Eva Kuupolo for her support and Noel Nutsugah for achieving a longtime dream.

