A Ghanaian man, David Boahen Deuces, treated his wife, Annie Boahen, to a special Valentine’s Day celebration

Annie smiled while unboxing the gifts including the GH¢200 bundle which got her very excited as she hugged it joyfully

Social media users who saw the video applauded the man for showing so much love to his wife on a special day

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man gave his wife several gifts on Friday, February 14, 2025, to celebrate Valentine’s Day as it marked a day of love.

David Boahen Deuces first took his wife out for dinner so they could have time away from everyone else.

Ghanaian man, David Boahen Deuces gives his wife GH¢20,00 and other luxurious items on Valentine’s Day. Photo credit: David Boahen Deuces

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook video, the man wore a red long-sleeved shirt with a white trouser. His wife, Annie Boahen wore a black flair dress with pink roses at the bottom. David Boahen Deuces wore a white pair of sneakers and Annie Boahen was in a gold heel.

After their private dinner, the couple went to a place they had booked to spend the night away from their two children.

The room was decorated with red petals and a writing professing David Boahen Deuces’ love for his wife.

Annie Boahen opened her gifts to show the things she got.

Her husband gifted her a bouquet, a purse, a wristwatch, a pearl neck piece and a bundle of GH¢200. In the caption of the video, the husband explained why she gave his wife a purse.

“I know you love classy, expensive purses so I got you one.”

Even though Annie Boahen was smiling while unboxing her gifts, she looked more excited when she saw the money. Annie Boahen laughed, held the money close to her chest and fell back on the bed she was sitting on while unboxing the gifts.

Watch the video here.

Netizens applaud husband for Val’s Day gifts

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by David Boahen Deuces on Facebook. Read them below:

Akua Ataa said:

“Women and money😄See the way she fell on the bed chai😁.”

Telma Queen Esinam wrote:

“Some people are just lucky 🍀 to marry their soulmate n everything is smooth n sweet. I tap in Jesus' Name ❤️.”

James Oppong Brempong said:

“David Boahen Deuces I'm really sure all the expensive gifts arrayed are way worth more than the bundle of money inside the box, Annie opened all the costly boxes nothing happened but the quantum of Annie touching the money alone landed her on the bed without anybody pushing her. Heeeeeer aswear money is a defence 🤑.”

Loretta Lawson wrote:

“Annie Biko, what did you put in your stew😩😩😩.”

Bïskît Møñï said:

“You see how woman do as she see money? Work hard brr 😭🤣.”

Deborah Antwi Bosiako wrote:

“God bless you for loving your wife like this. I wish you guys eternity. May God make you guys an example for married couples in this generation and the next.”

He Len said:

“The only relationship I've admired since girlfriend and boyfriend days. Many more blessings to you and yours.”

AMG Deuces flaunts newly built mansion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian influencer AMG Deuces showed his newly built mansion in Taifa on social media.

He shared a lovely video of himself and his family touring their new home for the first time.

Netizens congratulated AMG Deuces for putting up such a building.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh