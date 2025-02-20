Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah visited the official residence of the National Chief Imam on Wednesday, February 19, 2025

The visit, according to a social media post, was for the renowned media personality to seek the blessings of the revered Islamic cleric

This is part of the preparations towards embarking on a new journey in his media career

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Iman of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the moment Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah arrived in an SUV at Sheikh Sharubutu's official residence at Fadama in Accra.

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyire Afrifa-Mensah visits the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. Photo credit: @Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah/Facebook.

The renowned media personality wore a white Jalbab and scarf on his visit to the revered Islamic cleric's residence.

Upon arrival, a representative of the National Chief Imam warmly received the media personality and ushered him into the house to meet the revered Islamic cleric.

Although details of the meeting are not yet known, the caption on the TikTok video indicated that Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah visited Sheikh Sharubutu to seek his guidance and blessings as he prepares for a new chapter in his career.

"Respect and Gratitude to Chief Imam. Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah paid a heartfelt visit to the esteemed Chief Imam, seeking his blessings and guidance as he prepares to open the next chapter of his life. May the blessings of Allah never depart from the Chief Imam," the caption read.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah resigned from his job as a broadcaster earlier this year on Accra-based Angel FM to chart a new path.

He recently started a show on social media dubbed "For the Records" and hopes to use this newly created platform to take his career to a new height.

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyire Afrifa-Mensah recently graced the Akwasidae Festival in Kumasi. Photo credit: @Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah/Facebook.

Sheikh Sharubutu's influence in Ghana

Sheikh Sharubutu has been an influential figure in Ghana, known for his efforts in promoting peace and unity.

As a member of the National Peace Council, the National Chief Imam has been vocal on various national issues, promoting religious co-existence among Muslims and Christians in Ghana.

Although an Islamic cleric, it's worth noting that the National Chief Imam has received many people of diverse faiths and religious backgrounds at his home.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's friends commend Chief Imam visit

After sharing the video of his visit to the National Chief Imam's residence, some of Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah's friends thronged the comment section to commend him.

@The Reason Show said:

"Very bold and articulate statesman Okatakyie Afrifa."

@Gausu bin Saeed also said:

"Good luck boss, Allah will protect you from your enemies."

@lindaadommensah commented:

"We all support you. You will keep moving forward."

National Chief Imam visits church

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Imam visited and prayed with a congregation during a church service.

In the video, the Muslim cleric prayed according to his faith and the Christian way to which the church members responded.

Many people on social media praised the Chief Imam for taking steps to build religious co-existence in the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh