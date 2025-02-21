An adorable baby boy and her caregiver have warmed hearts online after a video of the two singing surfaced online

The baby delightfully sang along to the lyrics of a Twi song under the guidance of his caregiver

Netizens who saw the post were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section

A beautiful baby warmed the hearts of many netizens after a video of it singing a popular Twi song surfaced online.

The Obroni (white) baby joyfully sang the song under the guidance of his Ghanaian caregiver.

The lovely clip, which has been widely shared online, shows the baby enthusiastically repeating Twi lyrics after his caretaker, displaying an impressive grasp of the language.

In the video, the baby, dressed in a cozy outfit, beams with excitement as he tries to mimic the words taught by the caregiver.

His radiant smile and adorable voice melted the hearts of many, with netizens flooding the comments section with praises and admiration for both the child and her patient teacher.

Many viewers were enthused by the cultural exchange, lauding the caregiver for teaching the baby a Ghanaian language at such a tender age.

