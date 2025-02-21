Beautiful Obroni Baby Sings Twi Song Under Guidance Of Ghanaian Caregiver, Video Evokes Joy
- An adorable baby boy and her caregiver have warmed hearts online after a video of the two singing surfaced online
- The baby delightfully sang along to the lyrics of a Twi song under the guidance of his caregiver
- Netizens who saw the post were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their views in the comments section
A beautiful baby warmed the hearts of many netizens after a video of it singing a popular Twi song surfaced online.
The Obroni (white) baby joyfully sang the song under the guidance of his Ghanaian caregiver.
The lovely clip, which has been widely shared online, shows the baby enthusiastically repeating Twi lyrics after his caretaker, displaying an impressive grasp of the language.
In the video, the baby, dressed in a cozy outfit, beams with excitement as he tries to mimic the words taught by the caregiver.
His radiant smile and adorable voice melted the hearts of many, with netizens flooding the comments section with praises and admiration for both the child and her patient teacher.
Funny Face and his baby mama Vanessa spotted together as they shoot a scene on their movie set, fans react
Watch the video below:
Many viewers were enthused by the cultural exchange, lauding the caregiver for teaching the baby a Ghanaian language at such a tender age.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh