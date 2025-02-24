Kofi Adoma: Ghanaian Journalist Transferred To The UK For Urgent Treatment, Details Spark Hope
A relative of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has provided an update on the health condition of the ace journalist.
Speaking in an interview during Entertainment Review on Peace FM, Mubarak Yakubu, who introduced himself as the Personal Assistant Of Kofi Adoma said the founder of Kofi TV was currently in the UK for surgery.
He said that Kofi Adoma was receiving treatment at the Moorfields Eye Hospital after being referred from a specialist hospital in Dubai.
Mubarak Yakubu explained that the cost involved for the surgery was over $40,000 coupled with hotel accommodation and other expenses.
"They are back in the UK. They went to Dubai to remove debris from the right eye. After checking the left eye, they realised that it had residue of gun powder on it and gave him a referral to the UK."
Angel FM journalist calls out Dormaahene
A journalist at Angel FM in Accra has called out Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II in the wake of Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.
Kojo Serbor, host of Angel Drive on Angel FM Accra lashed out at Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II for his lack of care regarding the eye treatment of Kofi Adoma.
He explained that Kofi Adoma was in Dormaa for the Kwafie festival hence the Dormaahene should have been empathetic upon learning of what had happened to him.
Ghanaians wish Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.
Akuasika stated:
"Hmm human beings we are nothing without the help God, unpredictable life indeed I pray God to see him through."
Agya Nyame indicated:
"I learnt they said her wife is very rich? is that true?"
Ovoo wrote:
"But if no one is ready to help, I’m sure he has a house and cars, he can sell them and add them to what Ibrahim Mahama gave them and pay for his health ooo."
Yaw dwarkwaa wrote:
"Kofi Adoma hold on tight, help will come, never gave up, you will regain full fitness."
Osikani commented:
"So all this while Kofi adoma doesn’t have $50,000………. anyway that’s around 8 billion old ghana cedis. Are they going to buy new eyes for him ?? which kinda surgery is that."
Sam9020Kobby indicated:
"Please 50,000.00 in Ghana cedis is 776,250.00 which is 7.7 billion old cedis or am wrong."
GoFundMe launched for Kofi Adoma
Ghanaian lady scolds naysayers of Dormaahene, alleges Kofi Adoma was paid to cover the Kwafie festival
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an online fundraiser had been launched in an attempt to raise funds for Kofi Adoma's eye treatment.
The GoFundMe fundraiser had raised a total of €4857 with 64 people having donated.
The target set for the online fundraising campaign is €50,000 equivalent to GH¢800,000.
