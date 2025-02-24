Rev Charlotte Oduro has resumed her relationship talks and counselling services after her heartbreaking divorce

The renowned relationship coach has returned with more controversial statements about love and marriage

Her latest comment about the role she intends to play in her daughters' love lives has got many people talking

Renowned Ghanaian counsellor and preacher, Rev Charlotte Oduro, has made a strong comeback following her divorce.

The renowned relationship coach emphatically stated that she would not permit her two daughters to marry pastors.

Rev Charlotte Oduro says she won't allow her daughters to marry pastors.

The popular relationship coach, known for her bold opinions on marriage and family, shared her sentiments during a recent session.

Apostle Oduro divorces Rev Charlotte Oduro

In February 2025, Apostle Solomon Oduro announced his divorce from Rev Charlotte Oduro. Before the announcement, Rev Oduro had been missing from the scene for a long time. In a press statement, Apostle Oduro indicated that the two had been divorced for a year.

Rev Charlotte Oduro and her husband are divorced.

Rev Charlotte Oduro has not publicly responded to her husband's divorce announcement, however, it appears her experiences in her previous marriage have shaped her stance on pastoral marriages and now, she doesn't want any of her daughters to marry a pastor.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Charlotte Oduro's stance on daughters' wedding pastors

Netizens who saw the Rev Counsellor's comments expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported her position, others disagreed with her.

Some also described her as bitter, following her failed marriage with a man of God. Another set of netizens asked her to apologise to all men of God for making that remark.

@Ajuaaah wrote:

"She’s been honest. Sofo awareɛ deɛ red BANNER."

@Mz koranteng wrote:

"She is now bitter, so she will make people bitter against their husbands."

@mercy@1234 wrote:

"My big sister Thank God, bless you so much."

@NY_MUZIQ wrote:

"See her bad advice."

@Mercy Mintah wrote:

"l don't want to listen to you again because u broke my heart."

@Dr. Emeritus Newday wrote:

"So u see as a Christian, now she is speaking against pastors? Stop church cos pastors have lost faith in each other."

@Juvic🌹🌹❤️❤️😍😍 wrote:

"She talks too much aaabaaaa."

@Don muscular wrote:

"Where do these celebrities receive their guts to continue with their stuff after being exposed woefully??"

@Obaapa🥰💕💙💗 wrote:

"Like seriously it's true, be blessed."

@Let's.Have.Fun.Wati wrote:

"Is she the one to give out her daughters or the man?... hmmm."

Charlotte Oduro's divorce papers drop

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that leaked divorce papers of Rev Charlotte Oduro and her former husband Apostle Solomon Oduro surfaced on social media.

In the petition submitted to a court for the dissolution of their marriage, the pastor outlined his sufficient grounds to end the union.

The issues raised in the divorce documents include allegations of the outspoken marriage counsellor cheating on her husband.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

