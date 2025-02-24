A renowned Ghanaian counsellor whose divorce was announced recently stated that she is against separation in marriages

Rev Charlotte Oduro gave conditions under which she would support a divorce and added that it should be the last option

The counsellor shared some negative effects of divorce and encouraged singles to make the right choices to avert breaking up

Popular Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte Oduro has reiterated her opinion about divorce and urged couples to avoid the easy way out when they have issues.

The marriage counsellor, whose husband Apostle Solomon Oduro announced their divorce recently, said all options should be exhausted before a couple splits.

In a TikTok video, Charlotte Oduro said she did not support divorce because the Bible was not in favour of it, explaining that a couple ending their marriages was something destructive.

“The Bible doesn’t love it when we talk about divorce because it comes to destroy the people, or the families involved. That is why the Bible is not in support of divorce. Everybody has the point that they can’t do it again. If it’s possible you can seek help and it's workable, go for it. If it’s not workable and you need to have life, please it’s better you go for life.”

The counsellor, who was in the news recently for the collapse of her marriage, said single people must choose their partners right before they marry to avoid becoming divorcees.

“But then if we can make the decisions right now, let’s make it right before we enter marriage. So, I will not support, I will not agree, and I will not talk or teach about divorce.”

However, she conceded that sometimes divorce is necessary when lives are at risk.

“But then it will come in when lives are going to be lost or where people are going to lose the whole thing because the Bible doesn’t love divorce.”

“Divorce is not a joke. It breaks homes. It breaks families and even breaks the church. It breaks the heart of God, so this thing called divorce is not something we should joke about or something we should mock. It is not something we should celebrate. God himself feels hurt about it,” she added.

Charlotte Oduro's husband announces divorce on Facebook

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Charlotte Oduro's ex shared a release on his social media handles announcing their divorce.

Apostle Solomon Oduro, during a later interview, claimed she was disrespectful and even accused her of cooking in their bedroom.

Several social media users shared their thoughts on the news about Charlotte Oduro's divorce considering her role as a counsellor.

