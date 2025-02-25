Kofi Adoma's wife Miracle shared an update on her husband's health condition via a video on Facebook

The journalist was spotted receiving eye treatment in Dubai before being booked for further surgery

The video of Kofi Adoma receiving eye treatment garnered sympathy from many on social media

Miracle Adoma, the wife of renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii has shared a new update on her husband's eye condition.

Kofi Adoma undergoes eye treatment in Dubai after being wounded while covering an event. Photo source: Miracle Adoma

Source: Facebook

The Kofi TV CEO's wife took to her official Facebook page to share a video of herself accompanying her husband to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to undergo surgery following the severe injury he sustained from his unfortunate shooting.

In the video, Kofi Adoma and his wife Miracle, the Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful, visited a high-profile medical facility in Dubai to go through the procedures to repair his eyes and restore his full eyesight.

In the video, Kofi Adoma underwent eye testing via the Cornea Topography machine to help the doctors monitor eye disease and plan for his surgery. He was also placed inside a Philips CT Scanner to scan his eye and detect any remaining issues.

The renowned Angel FM presenter was later spotted wearing dark sunglasses as he waited in the medical facility lobby.

His wife, Miracle Adoma, entered the Surgery Booking Department office to make the final preparations for him to undergo the required surgery to remove the gunpowder reported to be present in his eyes and hopefully restore his vision.

Kofi Adoma has been battling a severe injury after he was shot in the face while covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana in December 2024.

Following the unfortunate incident, the journalist was immediately rushed to a local medical facility, where it was confirmed that he had sustained severe damage to the eye and would possibly lose his sight.

Kofi Adoma with his wife Miracle Adoma. Photo source: Kofi Adomah

Source: Facebook

His predicament garnered sympathy and support from numerous Ghanaians including businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who reportedly donated $115k to cover the cost of his surgery.

However, the money could not cover the full cost after medical professionals found out that Kofi Adoma's other eye had also sustained damage and needed surgery to remove the gunpowder residue.

A GoFundMe was recently set up by Kofi's close friend and content creator Magraheb, with over €5,000 reportedly raised to cover the full cost of the remaining surgeries the journalist requires.

Below is the video of Kofi Adoma undergoing eye surgery in Dubai:

Ghanaians sympathise with Kofi Adoma

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

David Kingnelro commented:

"Enemies are not God."

Kwaku Safo said:

"It shall never be so dark surely the Sun 🌞 ☀️ 🌤 🌅 Shall Rise again... Amen 🙏 🙏 🙏."

Atta Amponsah commented:

"May God heal him for us in Jesus Mighty Name Amen 🙏."

Stella Koranteng said:

"I have so much trust that God always show up in style when we don't even expect 🙏✅️🙏."

Angel FM management speaks on Kofi's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel FM management spoke on Kofi Adoma's health condition as he underwent his eye treatment.

The managers shared that the radio station had donated GH¢750,000 to the journalist, dismissing claims that they only offered GH¢10,000.

Angel FM management also promised to continue providing financial support to Kofi Adoma and his family as he works to full recovery.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh