A Ghanaian lady who graduated from the University of Ghana in February shared the amount of money she spent on her looks

Poka shared the names and contacts of the vendors who worked on her graduation looks and added how much each had charged

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comments section to ask questions and compliment her graduation look

Poka, a University of Ghana (UG) graduate, gave the breakdown and cost of her graduation on February 11, 2025.

The new degree-holder explained that she wanted to look her best since she would only be a first-time graduate once.

In a TikTok video, Poka showed where she got her nails and lashes done as well as her makeup and hair installation.

The new graduate stated that the nails cost her GH¢160 and indicated it was done at a store by a lady she called Dee.

Poke also stated that the cost of getting her nails done was relatively cheap but the lady had still done a great job.

“Let me give you a rundown of what my look cost and let me plug you with the team that brought it to life. I worked on different days. The very first day I went to get my nails done. I was going for a little bit of dramatic nails. Usually, I work with the camera a lot so I like to keep my nails short. But this time around I was like let’s do something dramatic and that’s what I went with. I was so in love with the outcome. I am still in shock as to how I found this gem. Affordability, check and this is exactly what I showed her, and I got it and for the prices, I’m still amazed.”

Poka then fixed her eyelashes at Madina. She stated that this process cost her GH¢200 and was done by a lady named Ewura.

“Next on my radar, I went to get my lashes done. Like they say, the camera never lies. I was super in love with this set I got. So light - that was what I looked out for.”

Poka indicated that on the graduation day, she went to do her makeup and wig installation both costing a total of GH¢800.

From the breakdown of costs incurred, she spent GH¢1,160 on her looks. However, she was not willing to share who made or the cost of her two-piece suit in public.

She encouraged anyone who enquired about her suit to text her privately so she could link them to the person.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on cost of graduation look

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the post shared by Poka on TikTok.

The secret Box Gift package asked:

“Is the seat number necessary?? I can’t sit with my friends 🥹.”

Bosslady chairman wife👩‍🏫🦋 wrote:

“Me I didn’t want to go. But all Frnds are on me. Kumasi fee, suit, wig, lashes, nails, heel, makeup, hotel fee, pictures 😫😫😫.”

Poka Shots📸 responded:

“Babes you graduate only once (first degree)in a life. You should.”

Satchel and style 👜 said:

“Your hair girl 🥰🥰.It’s fire 🔥.”

PRISCA'S UNDIES & COSMETICS asked:

“Please where did you get your dress my sister needs some?”

Poka Shots📸responded:

“Please you can text me for deets.”

Two of Legon VC's daughters graduate

YEN.com.gh also reported that the UG Vice Chancellor celebrated her two daughters who graduated on the same day.

One of Professor Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo's daughters was said to have graduated with a first-class Bachelor of Arts.

Social media users who saw the post celebrating the two ladies congratulated the VC and her family for the achievement.

