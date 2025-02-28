Students of Our Lady of Grace SHS earned widespread praise for cleaning the stadium after the Inter-School Games

Their voluntary cleanup shows that the students are imbued with a great sense of responsibility and community spirit

The act has been celebrated on social media, with many hailing the students as role models for good citizenship

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Students of Our Lady of Grace Senior High School (OLAG) have won many hearts after taking the initiative to clean the stadium at the Inter-School Games.

The students, who participated in the games alongside other schools from the region, demonstrated their commitment to keeping the environment clean.

Our Lady of Grace SHS students earn praise for cleaning the stadium after an inter-school fixture. Photo credit: @capturedbyguyhector/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Moments after the end of what appeared like a football match involving their school, the students took to the stands of the stadium to sweep and get it ready for the next game.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the students of Our Lady of Grace SHS, armed with brooms, trash bags, and a sense of responsibility, meticulously swept and cleaned the stadium.

Below is the video of students of Our Lady of Grace SHS sweeping the stadium.

OLAG students praised for cleaning stadium

This selfless act, as exhibited by the students, has earned them widespread praise and admiration.

Below are some of the reactions to the viral video of the students.

@AwurabenaVandyke said:

"Wow… Catholic schools are the most disciplined schools in Ghana."

@Yaw Adwenpa also said:

"Just find some time to visit their school at Mamponteng and see for yourself, a nice environment."

@adom commented:

"Most of the OLAG students are brilliant too. Good training."

@Evelyn Binadeo also commented:

"Olag and discipline dei super. l am proud my daughter is in olag. The training is in another level. Olag anaa Adom mma.."

@Horlali The Traveller wrote:

"This is laudable! Education must be a light that will bring progress to our nation. And this light must shine bright in students. I commend the school and its students for this worthy act."

The Central Regional Inter-School games

Meanwhile, the Central Regional Inter-School Games are currently ongoing and have brought together students from various senior high schools in the region, promoting healthy competition and networking among the students.

The competition, which began a few days ago, aims to showcase the best athletes from across the Central Region schools in various sports events including football, athletics, volleyball, among others.

Over the years, the competition has been defined by a fierce rivalry between the Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine’s College (Augusco).

The Mfantsipim Boys are the decorarted school in the history of the Central Regional inter-schools competition. Photo credit: @paa_akwasi/IG.

Source: Instagram

These two institutions have, since the inception of the Inter-school games, dominated the competition, consistently claiming the most titles and trophies.

Prempeh College wins Ashanti Regional inter-school games

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prempeh College won the 2024 Ashanti Regional inter-school games.

Prempeh College beat Opoku Ware and T.I Amass to emerge winners of the competition held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Prempeh College won the boys' category while St Louis SHS emerged champions in the girls' category.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh