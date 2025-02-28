Beautiful scenes from this year's inter-school sports competition ongoing in the Central Region have surfaced on social media

Schools in the Central Region are competing against each other in a battle for sports supremacy in the Super Zonal Championship

A video from the event shows St Augustine's College and their 'sister' school, Holy Child singing together excitedly while Wesley Girls and Mfantsipim look on

Senior High Schools in the Central Region have gathered for the annual inter-school sports competition.

Schools including Wesley Girls Senior High School, Apam SHS, Mfantsipim School, St Augustine's College, Holy Child School, Swedru Secondary School, Aggrey Memorial, Edinaman SHS and Efuttu SHS, were present to lock horns with each other for the enviable title of the "Queen" or "King" of Sports in the Region.

Students of Augusco and Holico jubilate at interco while WeyGeyHey and Mfantsipim look on jealously. Image source: Holy Child School, NSMQ

Source: Facebook

It was an exciting moment for all schools as they gathered to celebrate their participants and boost their "morale."

A beautiful video from the event shows the students from various schools cheering their participants. Some schools decided to pair with other schools and cheer their students on while others looked on.

St Augustine's College and their 'sister' school Holy Child Senior High School were spotted singing together as their rivals Wesley Girls Senior High School and Mfantsipim School also known as Kwabotwe or Botwe looked on.

The Inter-Schools Sports Competition is a time for Senior High School students to connect. Apart from battling for supremacy in sports, students network with each other and some lucky ones even find love.

About the Inter-schools Sports Competition

The sports competition is held in Senior High Schools across the country, either in a school with a big park or at the Stadium in the various regions.

So far, Mfantsipim Senior High School has put up an impressive performance at the ongoing contest in the Central Region.

Scenes from the Ashanti Region contest have also popped up, with Prempeh College and other schools competing.

Source: YEN.com.gh