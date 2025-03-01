Ghanaian Lady Commends MzGee For Her Silence On Her Divorce, Says She Deserves An Award
A Ghanaian lady has commended renowned media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, known in showbiz as MzGee for remaining discreet about her divorce.
In a video, the lady stated that MzGee deserved an award for keeping her divorce private until her recent comments about the incident.
"If privacy was a person, MzGee deserves an award for keeping this a secret for the past years. Had it not been rumours about your child's paternity, I'm sure this would never come out," she siad.
The young lady's comment follows MzGee's announcement regarding her marriage with Joy FM's Raymond Acquah.
In a video, MzGee stated that the two had divorced and were no longer a couple. She indicated that they had been separated for three years and divorced for two years.
The news left many Ghanaians, especially the fans of the two renowned personalities in utter disbelief.
Reacting to the divorce, the young lady who shared her views on TikTok praised MzGee for making it a secret till now.
Additionally, she was also delighted about the fact that MzGee now has a child, after many years of trying without any positive results.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh