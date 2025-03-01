A Ghanaian lady has commended renowned media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku, known in showbiz as MzGee for remaining discreet about her divorce.

In a video, the lady stated that MzGee deserved an award for keeping her divorce private until her recent comments about the incident.

"If privacy was a person, MzGee deserves an award for keeping this a secret for the past years. Had it not been rumours about your child's paternity, I'm sure this would never come out," she siad.

The young lady's comment follows MzGee's announcement regarding her marriage with Joy FM's Raymond Acquah.

In a video, MzGee stated that the two had divorced and were no longer a couple. She indicated that they had been separated for three years and divorced for two years.

The news left many Ghanaians, especially the fans of the two renowned personalities in utter disbelief.

Reacting to the divorce, the young lady who shared her views on TikTok praised MzGee for making it a secret till now.

Additionally, she was also delighted about the fact that MzGee now has a child, after many years of trying without any positive results.

