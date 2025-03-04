A Ghanaian content creator and influencer indicated that a restaurant in Accra sells popular Ghanaian street snack, egg and pepper at a high price

The street snack which is popularly called 'kosua ne meko' is sold at the plush Ghastro Restaurant located in East Legon

Several social media users who saw the video shared varied opinions on the price of the eggs in the comment section

A Ghanaian content creator and influencer shared a video of a restaurant she visited in Accra where a popular street snack in Accra was highly priced.

The lady stated that the restaurant sells egg and pepper popularly called ‘kosua ne meko’ in Ghana at GH₵50.

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, the influencer said they gave her two eggs both divided into two with ground pepper sauce on top of each. This means one egg cost GH₵25. The eggs were also coloured.

“They gave me a warm towel to clean and sanitize my hands. The eggs took a while to come, but when it did it looked really pretty with the onion garnishing at the top. Essentially, these are two eggs that have been halved to get four pieces and mathematically it means one egg is GH₵25.”

In a separate post, the restaurant explained how they can get the eggs coloured. She indicated that they do not use food colour.

“I get a lot of questions about how we get our colours. No, it’s not food colouring. We use all-natural plant and water base liquids, and culinary techniques to achieve our vibrant colours.”

Netizens react to high-priced kosua ne meko

YEN.com.gh collated some comments shared by social media users who saw the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@KSnetne said:

“Ei, Kosua ne Meko Pro Max for 50gh? Is the egg boiled with motivational quotes or is the pepper blended with ancestral blessings? At this rate, even the tomatoes have LinkedIn profiles!”

@elikpli_m1998 wrote:

“You these influencers are part of our problems. 50ghc for egg and pepper and you are advertising it.”

@GhDevMe said:

“Siata, I go add GHS10 to it to buy one crate that can last me for a week. Modeɛ, asɛ mo ti yɛ mo ya.”

@loglo_lawrence asked:

“Crate saf be how much?”

@Citizen_G001 wrote:

“Absolute nonsense. all this and we blame the government for inflation. The street hawkers will see this and feel like they sell at less price, next thing they up the price then it becomes difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to afford this.”

@wildkidsaleem said:

“@GhPoliceService arrest the store owner now, how on earth will one sell egg with pepper for 50 cedis?”

