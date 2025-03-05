Akua Donkor's family have allegedly squandered money for her funeral and are demanding more

The daughter of the late politician claims donations meant for her mother's funeral have been used for other things by her family

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and criticised the family in the comments section of the post

The daughter of the late Ghanaian politician, Akua Donkor, has opened up about the funeral donations for her late mother.

In a video, she accused the family members of the late founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) of misusing the donations for her mother's funeral.

Akua Donkor's daughter speaks about her funeral donations.

Recall that after Akua Donkor died, friends and loved ones donated massively to show their love for the late politician.

It was reported that some of the donations were even rejected by the family. For instance, the then running mate of Akua Donkor, Roman Fada, gave her family GH¢15,000 as his contribution to the funeral. However, the family rejected the money.

In a recent interview, some family members also confirmed receipt of GH¢100,000 from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Speaking of how the money was spent, Akua Donkor's daughter claimed she never received or saw the donations for her mother's funeral and other expenses.

The young lady who spoke on Onua TV also stated the money was not used for its intended purpose.

She said some family members hijacked the money and used it for their benefit and when she sought answers, she was told that the money had been used to renovate the family house.

She also claims the family members are demanding more money from her for the funeral, despite receiving the GH¢100,000 donation, and have asked her to go for a loan to finance the funeral.

Ghanaians disappointed in Akua Donkor's family

Netizens who saw the post were filled with mixed reactions of anger and disappointment. Many in the comments section criticised Akua Donkor's family for their actions.

@snrbobby🇨🇦 wrote:

"It's a lesson. People should stop spending money carelessly and invest in their children. only one child, u chose politics that u can't even win over her financial stability."

@Nana Ama Nyarko Abronomo wrote:

"But i guess they said Akua Donkor doesn't have a child."

@user6824863344971 wrote:

"So where is the money akua donkor is haven?"

@Maame pokuaa wrote:

"So what Afia said was true."

@Xornam wrote:

"But am curious ooo who was supporting her contest all this while cos a no get."

@Ovoo wrote:

"From the look of things they wanted the funeral to be like a national/state burial so they could cash out big time."

@PRINCE POWELL wrote:

"JM would have help burry her cox she was his friend but things changed before her demise sad."

@Eric Donkor wrote:

"Look at captain Smith what kind of question is that she have a boyfriend or married."

@Domerjiele wrote:

"Until you get to this point in life, you wouldn’t know the kind of people you call family. Hmmmm."

@Disappointed.SM.fan wrote:

"This is To Parents who focus on family and not their direct kids."

Man meets Akua Donkor in traffic

Before her demise, Akua Donkor was affable and related with everyone jovially. YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man attested to this by sharing a video of his first encounter with Akua Donkor.

In the video, Akua Donkor was driving around town in her truck when the man spotted her, and her vibrant energy warmed many hearts.

Many people were in awe that the video was taken about a week before her untimely demise on Monday, October 28, 2024.

