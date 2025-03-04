Asamoah Gyan has sparked debate on social media after a video of him advising Ghanaian pastors surfaced online

The former Black Stars captain urged clergymen to keep their services short to attract more members to church

His two pence on the duration of church services split opinions among fans, with some questioning his take while others sided with him

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Asamoah Gyan has never been one to hold back his opinions, whether on the pitch or off it.

This time, Ghana’s all-time top scorer has shifted his focus from football to a subject far removed from the game—church services.

Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaian clergymen to keep church services brief but impactful. Photo by Khaled Desouki.

Source: Getty Images

Asamoah Gyan advises Ghanaian pastors about church services

Despite his well-documented love for gospel music, the former Black Stars captain believes pastors should prioritise the quality of worship sessions over their duration.

He argues that lengthy church services often leave congregants disengaged, ultimately affecting attendance.

Gyan calls for impactful worship

Gyan suggests that services should be structured within an hour and 30 minutes but remain spiritually enriching.

His remarks have ignited discussions, especially among regular churchgoers who have long debated the ideal length of worship gatherings.

Known for his straightforward approach, the former Stade Rennes and Sunderland forward insists that shorter services can be more impactful than drawn-out ones.

His statement, "The service should be short, not quantity," has since gone viral, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Fans react to Gyan’s opinion

As expected, his comments have divided opinions, with some supporting his stance while others strongly disagree.

@kwamebounty dismissed Gyan’s view, arguing that dedicating a few hours to church shouldn’t be a problem:

"Masa masa if u can’t dedicate just 3 - 4 hours of ur time in a week to be in church then stop the unnecessary excuses."

@Sammy_Duncan1 couldn’t resist taking a dig at the ex-Black Stars skipper, referencing his infamous 2010 World Cup penalty miss:

"Ewiase ny3 d3 ooo. 3 secs penalty you couldn't score and you are here advising Pastors on how to run their church Herr 😂"

@derYsHGuy questioned Gyan’s priorities:

"See this man... you spend hours at the club, and when it comes to church that's when you want to draw a line."

@0ne_Pr0mise speculated on the striker’s state of mind:

"I feel this guy is depressed."

@MickeyJnr3 also took a swipe at Gyan, emphasising the importance of dedicating time to worship:

"Imagine you can’t dedicate 3-5 hours of your week to God? And complain about it. eii"

However, not everyone was against the former Ghanaian captain. @hunchochoppah backed his viewpoint, keeping it short and direct:

"Sense dey inside waa."

The debate rages on

Away from Gyan's controversial take on church services, his former teammate Kwesi Appiah has lauded him, emphasising the immense void left by the country’s all-time leading scorer, as noted by Myjoyonline.

According to Transfermarkt, the retired striker bagged 51 goals in 107 games for the Black Stars, earning him the accolade of the country's all-time top scorer.

Ghana legend challenges Gyan's record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian football legend Dan Owusu raised concerns about the country's football documentation and record-keeping.

The former Ghana international and GPL icon believes past-generation strikers netted more goals for the Black Stars than Asamoah Gyan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh