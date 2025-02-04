A 13-year-old KNUST Physics student who skipped multiple grades has received mentorship and financial support from Ibrahim Mahama

Inspired by his passion for aviation, Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise was given a rare opportunity to tour and fly on Mahama’s private jet

Social media users who saw the post applauded Ibrahim Mahama for helping a student and wished the young scholar well

Ghanaian businessman and multi-millionaire Ibrahim Mahama invited Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise aboard his private jet to inspire the young boy.

Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise is a 13-year-old BSc. Physics student at KNUST, who skipped class 5, JHS 2 and 3. He is the youngest student in the 2025 cohort.

Ibrahim Mahama offers 13-year-old Melchizedek Adio Baafawiise a scholarship after hosting him on his private jet. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

A social media post indicated that Melchizedek was taken on a tour of the Dzata Private jet from Accra to Kumasi.

The young scholar also received financial and mentorship support from the multi-millionaire to help him achieve his educational and career goals.

Melchizedek said he has been passionate about aviation from a young age. His interview went viral and caught Ibrahim Mahama's attention.

Melchizedek earned 5As and 3Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at 13 years old.

Upon seeing the young boy’s achievement, Ibrahim Mahama offered Melchizedek a rare opportunity to experience aviation firsthand.

During the flight, Ibrahim Mahama shared insights into the aviation industry and the path to becoming a pilot.

Netizens praise Ibrahim Mahama for hosting Melchizedek

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by KNUST on Facebook. Read them below:

Razak Abdulai said:

“This man is a HERO, one day I will be glad to see him and thank him.”

Emmanuel Kankam wrote:

“This humble Man deserves National Award.. I’ve never seen such a good Man like him.. In fact everybody in this country needs a certain Ibrahim Mahama in his life.. May God bless you Sir.”

Raph Adu said:

“God bless Mr Michael Ibrahim Mahama for his continuous support to humanity.”

Anthony Amissah wrote:

“To God be all the Glory. In the Holy Bible as Melchizedek was offered one tenth, so may this life long gesture opens more support to achieve your desired aspirations. God bless the sponsors and those who introduced you to the sponsors.”

King Martin said:

“To fulfill your dreams you will need a destiny helper. Congratulations Melchizedek👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.”

Kaakyire Owusu Akomeah wrote:

“Offer him aerospace engineering instead he is interested in that from his interview.”

Halidu Bari Sule said:

“He is already smelling greatness 😊.”

Randy Lincoln wrote:

“Ibrahim Mahama is really a giant man oooo.”

Alhaji Haruna Bashiru GH said:

“Thank you Rafik Mahama and Mr Ibrahim Mahama.”

