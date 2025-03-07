The tragic death of Ms Joana Deledem Yabani has had the entire campus of KNUST and Ghana Shook

The main suspect of this gruesome offence, Daniel Tuffour has been remanded to police custody and is to appear before a judge to be formally served with charges that befit his crime

YEN.com.gh spoke to two experts to find out their opinion about the case

The gruesome murder of 21-year-old university student Joana D. Yabani at the hands of her boyfriend, Daniel Tuffuor, has sent shockwaves through Ghanaian society. As the case unfolds, legal experts and psychologists weigh in on the potential legal consequences for Tuffuor and the underlying psychological factors that may have contributed to this heinous act.

Legal Perspective: A Case of Premeditated Murder?

Kwaku Anno Kumi Esq., a criminal law expert, asserts that based on preliminary reports, Tuffuor could face murder charges under Section 46 of Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to him, “If the prosecution can prove that Tuffuor acted with intent and deliberation, he could face the mandatory death penalty or, at the very least, life imprisonment.” However, he also highlights the possibility of a manslaughter charge if evidence suggests that the crime was not premeditated.

“If the defense argues that this was a crime of passion, where emotions overwhelmed reason, the court may consider a lesser charge of manslaughter under Section 50, which carries a reduced sentence,” he explained.

Beyond the murder charge, Kumi also notes the potential for obstruction of justice (Section 239) if Tuffuor attempted to conceal evidence, as well as conspiracy charges (Section 23) should it be proven that another party assisted in any way.

“This case will hinge on forensic evidence, witness testimonies, and possibly digital footprints from phone records and CCTV footage,” he added.

The Psychological Angle: What Drives Such Violence?

Dr Kingsley Owusu, a clinical psychologist and expert in behavioral analysis, believes that cases like this often have deep-seated psychological triggers. He suggests that Tuffuor may have exhibited controlling or aggressive tendencies that went unnoticed or unaddressed.

“Many perpetrators of intimate partner violence show signs of emotional instability, possessiveness, or unchecked anger issues,” Dr. Owusu explained.

He further noted that societal pressures and relationship expectations could also contribute to violent tendencies.

“Young people, especially in university relationships, sometimes experience intense emotional dependencies. When rejection or conflict arises, some individuals react in extreme ways,” he stated.

Dr. Owusu emphasized the need for mental health awareness and conflict resolution education to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

What Lies Ahead?

The legal battle ahead will likely be lengthy and closely watched. With growing public outcry, the prosecution may push for the harshest possible sentence to serve as a deterrent against gender-based violence. Meanwhile, Tuffuor’s defense team may seek to argue diminished responsibility, depending on psychological evaluations.

Regardless of the outcome, Joana’s murder serves as a tragic reminder of the urgent need for legal reforms, mental health interventions, and stronger protective measures for victims of intimate partner violence. As the case proceeds, Ghanaians await justice, hoping that Joana’s untimely death will lead to systemic changes in how such cases are handled and prevented in the future.

