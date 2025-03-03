Some Ghanaian bikers rode from the capital city to Kumasi in the Ashanti region and returned the same day

A group of Ghanaian bikers rode their bikes from the capital city in the Greater Accra region to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to eat fufu and return.

The group rode to their destination and returned on the same day.

In an Instagram video shared by @moto_gbee, he showed the group starting its journey in Accra and all the stops they made on the way.

"We paraded ourselves on a Sunday morning all the way to Kumasi to eat fufu to the sum of GHC2,600."

He indicated that at one point, one of the motorcycles developed a fault so they needed to stop to get it checked.

“One bike didn’t want us to complete our mission for the day but we sorted it out and we were soon on the road again.”

After two hours, the bikers were in Konongo in the Ashanti region and stopped at a filling station so some bikes could be refuelled.

“After two hours of riding Konongo Shell refuelling and refreshing to continue the journey and checking up on our bikes as well.”

When they got to Kumasi, the motorcycle group waited for their fellow bikers in the area so they could enjoy the fufu together.

“Here we are at Kumasi stadium waiting to link up with our brothers in Kumasi so we go to the joint.”

Afterwards, all the riders rode to a restaurant called The Dish Kitchen where they ate fufu with soup and protein of their choice.

The 250.4 km journey was reportedly done in two and a half hours.

Watch the video below:

Kumasi bikers: netizens ask about joining

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post shared by @moto_gbee on Instagram.

Selfmade_ray1 said:

“How can one join this group, what's the bike requirement please??”

Arc_bosompem_kingsley wrote:

“Please I want to join the group. Is Aboboyaa allowed 🛺?😂😂.”

Graceamarh35 said:

“I love how you protect your women, I loooove you guys so much. Wherever I meet you, I take photos with you 😅.”

Eddlabs wrote:

“Ago fit join plus my royal bike 😂.”

Celebritystyle_boutique said:

“WoW! This is simply amazing👏. Recognized a couple of faces. Stay safe guys. 💪🏾.”

Freddy_leecom wrote:

“Chale, me too adey force for flying with broom 🧹 waa.. ago fit join u guys ? I get the Nimbus 2000 plus the fire bolt all.”

Manuelamoah8 said:

“Because of this group I learnt how to ride a bike in 2days😂🫶🏽🔥… what I’m left with is to get my own bike so I can join them @moto_gbee @ghanabikelifee.”

Banger_boss_official wrote:

“Imagine kafla anything happened, wetin you go tell God 👑 say u dey go do 😂.”

Riders mesmerise Sulley Muntari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sulley Muntari was amazed by the stunts of some bike riders.

The former midfielder, who formerly represented the Black Stars, is passionate about bikes and cars.

Netizens who watched the video commended Sulley Muntari for staying involved in his interests.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

