Frank Naro, in a video, publicly apologised to Kwaku Manu over recent allegations of disrespect

The Kumawood actor denied being disrespectful to Kwaku Manu and even referred to him as his brother

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the public apology by Frank Naro

Kumawood actor and musician Frank Naro has rendered an apology to his colleague Kwaku Manu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Frank Naro who was speaking in an interview said so far as he was concerned there is issue between himself and Kwaku Manu.

Kumawood actor Frank Naro apologises to Kwaku Manu in latest interview. Photo credit: @One Ghana TV/YouTube, Kwaku Manu/Facebook

Source: UGC

Frank Naro, who referred to Kwaku Manu as a brother, said he did not recall disrespecting The 2 Pilot star in recent times except for an interview he did where the latter complained that he was not happy about some comments made.

Frank Naro also added that some people were trying to cause disaffection for him by peddling falsehoods.

Nonetheless, he took the opportunity to apologise to Kwaku Manu if he had wronged him in any way.

Kumawood actor speaks on perceived beef with Kwaku Manu in latest interview. Image: @Frank Naro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Once I am human I would wrong you and during that time I was also young, so maybe I said something, or he saw something about me that he did not like. I was a child then; he should kindly forgive and let go of whatever grudge he holds against me.

Frank Naro denied disrespecting Emelia Brobbey

Recently, Frank Naro also denied having an affair with Emelia Brobbey.

He lamented that the rumour was being peddled by those who simply wanted to gain traction and attention.

Frank Naro stated that he profoundly respected Emelia Brobbey and would never have the courage to approach her to have a relationship.

At the time of writing, the video had raked in over 20,000 views and 70 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Frank Naro's apology to Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Frank Naro's apology.

@giftymarfo5693 stated:

"Kwaku, too, you can't let it go, Aba."

@kobbyspage2430 wrote:

"We all knew Naro was Kwaku's lil brother but hmmm life sometimes we met wrong people's before going high but bra Kwaku forgive him. I know both of you well, and he never mentioned ur goodness to him."

@AfriyieSamuel-yw2vk added:

"I think Frank should find someone and visit him personally to apologize to him and to bring back the love"

@kofiamscho3332 added:

"This guy is wise. Where is the arrogance? Don’t mind Ghanaians. Always want people to fall."

@joanaowusu2831 added;

"Frank Naro has been very ungrateful to Kwuku Manu. He never gave him the credit he deserved. He even told Ghanaians that he was the one who was managing Kwaku Manu. I hate ungrateful beings because they are very wicked people."

Kwaku Manu appeals to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has emotionally appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to fulfil all his campaign promises.

The Kumawood star on UTV disclosed that people were leaving the nation, risking their lives in Libya in search of greener pastures.

Some social media users lauded Kwaku Manu for the heartfelt appeal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh