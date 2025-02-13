Bishop Obinim, in a video, expressed concern over some individuals allegedly posing as him and taking money from Ghanaians on social media

The controversial man of God shared that his social media pages had been taken over by individuals engaging in fraudulent activities

Bishop Obinim also warned Ghanaians against making financial donations or communicating with individuals posing as him

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim has expressed concern after some sketchy individuals allegedly posed as him to take money from some Ghanaians on social media.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the controversial man of God took to his TikTok page to warn Ghanaians against falling victim to fraudulent activities perpetuated by unknown individuals.

In a video, Bishop Obinim shared that he had found out that some individuals were allegedly impersonating him and using his name to collect money from people without his knowledge.

He urged Ghanaians to desist from communicating with any individual who claimed to be him as his Facebook page had been hacked and was being used to chat with unsuspecting people.

The man of God alleged that the perpetrators were also using his numerous photos to communicate with people via video calls on several social media platforms.

Bishop Obinim stated that the individuals were allegedly using computer tricks or to create visuals of him to take money from people.

The bishop warned Ghanaians against heeding the impersonators' requests for financial contributions or visual materials for his church activities.

He noted that he had never requested or taken money from any individual since he started his International God's Way Church many years ago.

Bishop Obinim said he and his church only received financial contributions from offerings and counselling activities. He noted that apart from speaking with people through telephone calls, he had never engaged in conversations with people on social media.

He also warned Ghanaians against calling the telephone numbers the alleged fraudsters had been giving out to victims for money donations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Obinim warning Ghanaians over fraudsters

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments in reaction to Bishop Daniel Obinim's remarks about the individuals posing as him to defraud Ghanaians below:

Maame Pomaah commented:

"Ei so people don't fear Nimokafui and his Brother Ayentefrem."

Panditgold said:

"Please inform the Angels 👼 first 😂😂😂😂."

Ovoo commented:

"Send your angels to go into the person's dream 🥺."

Tech Tips said:

"Hahahahahaha. Eeeeiii. it may be Ayamtamfram or the other Angel 👼 pls search their pocket 😂😂😂🤣🤣."

James Jmillions commented:

"You have not been defrauded. It's an impersonation."

