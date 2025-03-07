The Akropong School for the Blind is a learning institution for visually impaired people who want to study

A video has emerged showing how the visually impaired students engage in athletics and have fun despite their physical challenges

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions in the comment section and others asked questions to understand their style better

A video showing how students of Akropong School for the Blind engage in athletics has emerged on social media and got many amazed.

The students engaged in extra-curricular activities on Thursday, March 6, 20225 as it was a holiday commemorating Ghana’s Independence.

In videos shared by social media influencer, Nana Tea, the athletes who were all visually impaired used their other senses especially their ears to engage in the physical activity.

Before the visually impaired athletes begin to run, a teacher at the starting point speaks to them. When he is done another person shouts out the instructions for them to get ready to run.

Immediately they are instructed to go the athletes take off. Another man who can see holding a bell runs alongside the visually impaired athletes. He rings the bell to signify the continuation or end of the competition.

There are also other people at the end of the running track holding mattresses which they use to indicate the end of the race.

Immediately an athlete's body touches a mattress it means the person has finished the race.

The teachers who can see them inform them of their positions in the race.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by visually impaired athletics

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video Nana Tea shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Jetlee Tsutsu Lawrence Jnr asked:

“So what if the athlete runs faster and overtakes de person with de bell, what will happen?”

Maame Akua said:

“So how do they know who won? I mean the students. For example, if they are racing according to their various houses? Interesting though.”

Awura Adjoa wrote:

“This is just beautiful to watch. They're not left out with fun games. Kudos to their teachers 👏.”

Braimah Lawrence said:

“Nänä Teä thank you for showing us how they go about their sports activities.”

Edem Hodo Jnr wrote:

“The bellman must have extra speed and energy.😅😅😅.”

Muhammad Amin Ibn Alhassan said:

“Trust me, the teachers deserve double salary.”

Eugenia Ansah wrote:

“Teachers should be be paid 7000gh + motivation of 2000gh every month... But no... No one appreciates teachers.”

Callister Dzidefo Millicent said:

“The teachers are really doing their utmost best ❤️.”

BISEY TV wrote:

“There's one thing I learned here, and that's trust. The guys really trust their teachers.”

Visually challenged man emerges valedictorian

YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired student graduated as a valedictorian at the University of Ghana, with a perfect FGPA of 4.0.

Due to his deteriorating eyesight, the valedictorian sought help from the Ghana Blind Union to utilise assistive technologies to pursue his academic journey and succeeded.

Netizens who saw his story congratulated him and mentioned that they were inspired.

