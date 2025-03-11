Appiah Stadium has turned heads online after a video of his interaction with Sammy Gyamfi went viral online

The outspoken and staunch follower of John Mahama was seen showering praise on Sammy Gyamfi when he arrived in Parliament

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the interaction between Appiah Stadium and Sammy Gyamfi

Ghanaian political commentator Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, is trending in the wake of the national budget presentation on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

This comes after he was spotted at Parliament House, welcoming and interacting with members of Parliament and other dignitaries as they walked into the Chamber.

Appiah Stadium bonds with Sammy Gyamfi in trending video. Photo credit: @ghananewstv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video that has since gone viral and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the touching moment the Acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), Sammy Gyamfi, arrived at Parliament House and was making his way into the chamber.

As he walked, Appiah Staidum caught his attention after the latter referred to the lawyer as his brother-in-law and proceeded to shake his hand.

Sammy Gyamfi seemed to be in a haste; however, Appiah Stadium pleaded with him to look at him, a comment which brought smiles on the face of the PMMC boss.

Appiah Stadium then proceeded to shower praises on Sammy Gyamfi by remarking that he was looking handsome.

Appiah Stadium arrives in Parliament for the 2025 budget statement. Image: @GH Brain/TikTok

Source: TikTok

"My in law, Sammy Gyamfi, the great man, you look handsome," he said.

Appiah Stadium kneels before Ato Forson

Appiah Stadium also got tongues wagging online after he was spotted on his knees before Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.

He did this in an attempt to shake his hand during his arrival for the 2025 budget statement in the Parliament of Ghana.

The outspoken John Mahama fanatic knelt before the minister in the full glare of the public and welcomed him after the latter stepped out of his vehicle.

Appiah Stadium also encouraged Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Baah Forson to consider running for the presidency.

At the time of writing this report, the post had raked in over 500 likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Appiah Stadium's presence at Parliament

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the presecne rof Appiah Stadium at the Parliament.

@Dawson_Blaud indicated:

"That guy ankasa idk what naaaa he dey want. Oh chale."

@kojo1X stated:

"He is gradually becoming a nuisance."

@proffabiam added:

"They better give him a position...anka he would have been busy all these days."

@NiiKuntu added:

"Appiah Stadium be JB Danquah of our time "

@MARKOS_GARVEY added:

"He is misbehaving himself honestly speaking."

Appiah Stadium begs Mahama for forgiveness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium has passionately appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing him in his government.

The renowned NDC fanatic appealed after attending an event in Parliament.

This comes after Appiah Stadium claimed a family member of John Mahama had been given a Ministerial position and asked the President to give him a role in his government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh