Angel Reese is a well-known professional basketball player from the United States. Angel's dating life has been a subject of interest among her fans, with many seeking to know who Angel Reese’s boyfriend is. While she is open to dating, Angel is currently not in a relationship.

Angel Reese dribbles the ball up the court against the Lunar Owls (L). Reese attends the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 (R). Photo: Rich Storry, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese is currently single as of 2025.

Reese has been previously linked to NBA stars like Jalen Duren, Kevin Durant, and Cam’Ron Fletcher .

and . The WNBA star has expressed interest in dating an NBA player, specifically someone tall.

Angel Reese's profile summary

Full name Angel Reese Nickname Bayou Barbie Gender Female Date of birth 6 May 2002 Age 22 years old (as of March2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Randallstown, Maryland, United States Current residence Randallstown, Maryland, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Angel Webb Reese Father Michael Reese Siblings One Relationship status Single Education Louisiana State University, University of Maryland, St Frances Academy Profession Basketball player Net worth $2 million Instagram @angelreese5 TikTok @angelreese10 X (Twitter) @Reese10Angel YouTube Angel Reese

Who is Angel Reese’s boyfriend?

The Chicago Sky star is currently single and not in a confirmed relationship. During an episode of her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, in September 2024, the WNBA star stated that she was single and looking for someone who could keep up with her busy lifestyle.

The WNBA star wants an NBA player who understands the demands of her career. In the same interview, she described her ideal man, saying,

He gotta be tall,... "6'7", 6'8". ... Yeah, NBA

Angel Reese’s dating history

Angel has been linked to three high-profile basketball players—some confirmed, while others are merely speculative due to close associations.

Cam'Ron Fletcher

Cam'Ron Fletcher sets up the offence during the men's Champions Classic college basketball game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Kentucky Wildcats. Photo: Zach Bolinger

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese dated her fellow basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher for a year. Fletcher is currently playing for Xavier Musketeers men's basketball. The ex-couple began dating in 2023 while they were still in college.

Reese announced their relationship during an appearance on the 1 Star Recruits podcast in June 2023.

Cam'Ron is my boyfriend. We both play the same sport so we understand each other’s schedule. I think that also helps with it too.

Are Angel and Cameron still together?

No, fans learned of their break-up during an Instagram Live in March 2024 when Angel confirmed she was single. The Maryland native said:

Yeah, I'm single... don't got no man. Don't attach me to no man. That's all I'mma say. That's it.

She added:

I do what's best for me, that's it. I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted.

Jalen Duren

Jalen Duren in action against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese has been previously linked to Jalen Duren, an American professional basketball player for the Detroit Pistons of the National Basketball Association.

Rumours of a potential romance between the two emerged after they were reportedly spotted spending much time together. However, neither Jalen nor Angel confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Kevin Sousa

Source: Getty Images

Angel Reese and Kevin Durant are rumoured to have dated. Kevin is an American basketball player for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association.

Speculation about Kevin and Angel's romantic relationship began before the Paris Olympics after the two were spotted sitting together while watching the exhibition game between Team USA women's basketball and Germany.

However, she debunked the rumours during the debut episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast. She said:

That was never a thing I don't even know how that even became a thing because I sat next to somebody. My friend was sitting next to Steph. I don't even get that. So, people always... I don't know where that even came from.

Angel Reese also revealed that she deeply respects Kevin, stating that the NBA star had been her favourite player since childhood.

KD has literally been my favourite player since I was a little kid and is still my favourite player.

FAQs

Who is Angel Reese? Angel Reese is a professional basketball player, currently playing for the Chicago Sky. How old is Angel Reese? The NBA player is 22 years old as of 2025. She was born on 6 May 2002 in Randallstown, Maryland, USA. Is Angel Reese in a relationship with Kevin Durant? No, the two basketball players never dated. Any links to the two players were mere speculations. How much does Angel Reese get paid? According to Spotrac, the WNBA star earns a base salary of $74,909, while carrying a cap hit of $74,909. Who is Angel Reese dating? Angel is seemingly single. She has previously dated basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher. How long did Angel Reese date Cam'Ron Fletcher? The former couple was together for about nine months, from June 2023 to March 2024. Where is Cam'Ron Fletcher now? He currently plays Forward for the Xavier Musketeers men's basketball. What brands has Angel Reese endorsed? The Maryland native has partnered with prominent brands, including Reebok, Amazon, Calvin Klein, Zoa Energy, and Airbnb.

Angel Reese does not have a boyfriend now. She has continued to assert that she is single after parting ways with fellow basketball player Cam’Ron Flecker. She is probably focusing on her career, despite speculations of dating fellow players in the NBA.

