Kat Timpf's net worth and how the Fox News star turned wit into wealth
by  Peris Wamangu 4 min read

Kat Timpf is an established American journalist, writer, and comedian. She is widely known for co-hosting Gutfeld! on Fox News and has been featured in other television and radio shows like Stossel and Subcutaneous. Kat Timpf's net worth is alleged to be $2 million, and many are eager to know how she has accumulated it.

Kat Timpf attends Variety, The New York Party, at Loosie's Nightclub in New York City (L). She visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R).
Kat Timpf attends Variety, The New York Party, at Loosie's Nightclub in New York City (L). She visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City (R).
Key takeaways

  • Kat Timpf began her career as a video and print journalist for the Leadership Institute’s CampusReform.org in Arlington, Virginia, United States.
  • Kat has appeared on many television and radio shows including The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show and Mornings with Maria Bartiromo.
  • She is the author of a book titled I Used to Like You Until.
  • Kat Timpf's net worth is estimated to be in the millions.

Kat Timpf's profile summary

Full nameKatherine Clare Timpf
GenderFemale
Date of birth 29 October 1988
Age36 years old (as of March 2025)
Zodiac signScorpio
Place of birthDetroit, Michigan, United States
Current residenceManhattan, New York, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'3''
Height in centimetres160
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourHazel
FatherDaniel Timpf
MotherAnne Marie Timpf
SiblingsTwo
Marital statusMarried
HusbandCameron Friscia
ChildrenOne
EducationLutheran High School North, Hillsdale College
ProfessionJournalist, comedian, writer
Net worth$2 million
Instagram@kattimpf
TikTok@kattimpf
X (Twitter)@kattimpf
Facebook@ktimpf

What is Kat Timpf's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kat Timpf's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. She has accumulated this fortune from multiple sources within the entertainment industry.

What is Kat Timpf's Fox News' salary?

It is unclear how much Timpf earns as a co-host at The Fox News Channel. However, according to Zip Recruiter, Fox News's hosts earn an average salary of $60,319 annually. She also makes more money from hosting other shows on Fox and podcast series.

Five facts about Kat Timpf.
Five facts about Kat Timpf.
Source: Getty Images

Kat Timpf's career highlights

Kat started her career shortly after graduating from college, as a video and print journalist for the Arlington-based Leadership Institute’s CampusReform.org. The Detroit native then proceeded to The Washington Times, in 2011, where she worked as the digital director until early 2023.

The American journalist later served as an anchor newscast for NASA’s Third Rock Radio. Timpf was also the Total Traffic Network's producer and reporter in Santa Ana, California.

Additionally, according to her IMDb profile, she has appeared on several television and radio shows. They include:

  • Stossel, Mornings with Maria Bartiromo
  • The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show
  • Subcutaneous

Timpf currently co-hosts the Gutfeld!, an American political satire talk show on Fox News.

Clare is also a comedian. She has performed standup comedy in American comedy clubs such as The Improv in Los Angeles and Gotham in New York. Timpf has also hosted comedy talk shows like The Greg Gutfeld Show (2015-2021) and Fox News Saturday Night (2023).

Kat Timpf visits FNC's "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City.
Kat Timpf visits FNC's "Gutfeld!" at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City.
Source: Getty Images

Additionally, the American comedian went on her comedy tour, I Used to Like You, at the Scherr Forum Theatre in Thousand Oaks, California in 2024.

Besides journalism and comedy, Kat is a well-known writer. She is the screenwriter of popular TV series like Gutfeld! and Sincerely Kat.

She is also the author of books such as I Used to Like You Until, You Can't Joke About That: Why Everything Is Funny, Nothing Is Sacred, and We're All in This Together.

FAQs

  1. Who is Kat Timpf? She is a journalist, comedian, and writer. Kat is a co-host of the Gutfeld! on Fox News.
  2. What is Kat Timpf's full name? The writer was born Katherine Clare Timpf.
  3. What is Kat Timpf's age? Kat is 36 years old as of March 2025. She was born on 29 October 1988.
  4. What is Kat Timpf's nationality? The famous comedian has an American nationality.
  5. Who are Kat Timpf's parents? Her parents are Daniel Timpf and Anne Marie.
  6. Does Kat Timpf have a child? Yes. She shares a son with her husband, Cameron Friscia.
  7. What is Kat Timpf's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.
  8. What are Kat Timpf's career earnings? She has not declared her career earnings yet.
  9. How tall is Kat Timpf? Kat is 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Kat Timpf's net worth growth is a testament to her thriving career in the media, comedy, books and TV series writing industry. Her popularity grew through her appearances in several television and radio shows such as The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show and Stossel.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Rachel Skarsten's husband. Rachel Skarsten is a prominent actress from Canada. Her notable acting credits include Fifty Shades of Grey, Lost Girl, Batwoman, and Birds of Prey.

Rachel Skarsten's husband is Alexandre Robicquet, a research scholar, entrepreneur, and Instagram star. The lovebirds tied the knot around five years ago and are parents to one child, a son. Discover more about Alexandre including his career and personal life.

