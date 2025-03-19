UK-Based Ghanaian Businessman Zoro King Receives Honorary PhD

Zoro King, a successful Ghanaian businessman based in the UK, has been honoured at the Ayekoo Heroes Awards Celebration

The businessman received an honorary doctorate of divinity award for his philanthropic work and contributions to society

Zoro King is a well-known car tyre dealer in the UK who has helped many Ghanaians to relocate abroad to seek greener pastures

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A UK-based Ghanaian businessman, Zoro King, has been honoured for his philanthropic works and support for community development.

The young man, who is a car tyre dealer in the UK, received an honorary doctorate of divinity award at the Ayekoo Heroes Awards Celebration held in Kumasi recently.

a UK-based Ghanaian businessman Zoro King teceives honorary PhD. Photo credit: @seanpong_tyres/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, Zoro King, known in private life as Sean Frimpong, wore a red, black and gold graduation gown and cap to receive his award.

Zoro King was presented with a certificate by Adanwomase Hene, Nana Kwadwo Ntiamoah Paninm, on behalf of the executives of the Ayekoo Heroes Awards Celebration.

The event was well attended by high-profile people within the Ashanti Region, including some traditional leaders.

After the presentation, the UK-based car tyre dealer was showered with powerful prayers by a pastor, whose name has yet to be identified.

In addition to the certificate, Zoro King was also gifted a beautiful portrait of himself by a young pencil artist.

Zoro King is a wealth businessman based who deals car tyres in the UK. Photo credit: @seanpong_tyres/IG.

Source: Instagram

Zoro King's achievement

Zoro King is a wealthy Ghanaian businessman with businesses in the UK and Ghana.

Aside from his car tyre businesses in the UK, Zoro King also operates several hostels and fuel stations across the country.

The young business mogul has reportedly sponsored over 90 people abroad to seek greener pastures.

His car tyre business in the UK has employed a lot of immigrants from Ghana and other parts of Africa.

Zoro King recently travelled to Ghana to commission a huge mansion in Kumasi.

The plush building has a large swimming pool and garage inside, with the interior looking impressive with lavish decor and numerous spacious rooms.

Below is the video of Zoro King receiving his honorary doctorate.

In an interview with a content creator, Zoro King advised Ghanaian youths to consider relocating abroad in search of better opportunities.

According to him, it is extremely difficult for individuals from poor backgrounds to succeed in Ghana, hence the need for them to seek opportunities abroad,

He explained that salaries in Ghana are often not inadequate, making it challenging for people to live comfortably in the country.

132 babies named after Zoro King

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Zoro King claimed that 132 babies have been named after him because of his philanthropic work.

The young businessman made this claim while opening up about his success story abroad in an interview with a Kumasi-based YouTuber.

He further attributed his success abroad to God's favour in his life, which he said had fueled his rise in the business world abroad and at home.

Many Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to tap into his blessing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh