One of the lawyers for Anas Aremeyaw Anas has opened up about some happenings in the wake of the ruling on the defamation suit

Selasi Evans Adika disclosed that Kennedy Agyapong's camp had reached out to them after the jury delivered its verdict

Social media users who took the comments section of the video have also shared their views on the issue

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Selasi Evans Adika, one of the lawyers for investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has provided an update on the aftermath of the ruling delivered by the US court regarding the defamation lawsuit against former Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lawyer who was speaking in an interview with Afia Pokua also known as Vim Lady disclosed that the representatives from Kennedy Agyapong's camp had immediately reached out to their side after the ruling by the jury was delivered.

Anas' Lawyer shares an update on the aftermath of the $18 defamation victory against Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Manasseh Azure/Facebook, Afia Pokua/Facebook, @Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said the motive behind the approach was possibly to ascertain if his client was open to discussing or agreeing on certain issues relating to the case.

"Our father's (Kennedy Agyapong) team immediately after the trial yesterday approached us perhaps to start having conversations to see if we are amenable to perhaps compromising our judgment.'

Selasi Evans Adika, however, said that the way things stand, Anas Aremeyaw Anas was seriously offended by what happened especially as it affected its image and work as a whole.

"With the work that our client has done, he has endangered himself so much that this is the time when he has gained enough international prominence. If he is invited for a programme he could charge $100,000 or $200,000 which is what people of his stature take for speeches, yet all that has dried up. Now his career is at risk.'

Moments from the court the defamation trial involving Anas and Kennedy Agyapong. Photo credit: @Manasseh Azure/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Ken Agypong offered $10,000 to end the case

Selasi Evans Adika in another interview with Kevin Taylor parties involved in the lawsuit first went to the settlement conference, a meeting between parties hoping to seek a resolution to the issue.

He explained that although Anas was willing to cut down on his financial demands during the settlement conference meeting, Kennedy Agyapong offered to pay $10,000 equivalent to GH¢150,000.

Anas filed a suit in 2022 in New Jersey against the former Assin Central MP for making defamatory comments about him.

Kennedy Agyapong in a 2021 interview on The Daddy Fred Show labelled Anas as a thief and criminal.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 200 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the disclosure by Anas' lawyer

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Anas's lawyer.

Ashitei Tetteh Zigah reacted:

"So the $ 18 million was a Mandatory offer , not a Court offer. Oh I see !"

Jossey Addo commented:

"His career is at risk. Do you know the number of people this useless Anas has destroyed."

Joseph Nti stated:

"Retrospectively, the amount though very huge to some of us but I don't think honourable can't afford to pay.However, he also has the right to challenge the fine in any higher court because the judgment was not passed to make the fine valid.Without judgment how does one proceed to meter out punishment?"

Anas wears prosthetics to court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas appeared in court wearing prosthetics.

A video from a US Court showed the purported identity of Anas Aremeyaw Anas looking calm and composed mood.

He had braided hair, wearing medicated glasses, and was dressed casually in a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh