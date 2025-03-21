A victim of the Adum Market fire incident has criticised Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama

The victim, who lost goods worth millions of cedis, expressed frustration at the lack of adequate firefighting resources in the country

He singled out Ibrahim Mahama, calling on him to donate fire tenders to the Ghana National Fire Service instead of buying luxury items

In a video circulating on social media, the unidentified victim was heard bitterly complaining about the loss of several goods worth millions of cedis.

The Adum market fire outbreak reportedly began at dawn on Friday, March 21, 2025, and ravaged several shops in its wake.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are on the ground trying their best to quench the fire.

So far, more than 100 shops and stalls have reportedly been burnt to ashes, leaving many traders and business owners counting their losses.

Venting his frustration as a result of the devastating fire incident, the young man expressed disappointment at the lack of adequate firefighting resources in the country.

He consequently called out the wealthy in society, particularly Ibrahim Mahama, who is the founder of Engineers and Planners, for wasting their money on what he considers needless luxuries.

"Look at how the firefighters are struggling to bring down the fire. The leaders in this country are not helping us. You, Ibrahim Mahama, instead of investing in buying fire tenders and donating them to the Ghana National Fire Service, you are rather buying private jets," he said.

It's unclear what Ibrahim Mahama has to do with the Adum market, for which reason the young man would single him out for criticism.

The Ghanaian businessman is only a private citizen, although his senior brother, John Dramani Mahama, is the former president of Ghana.

Netizens criticise the Adum fire victim

Many netizens who came across the video of the Adum Market fire incident criticised the young for his unfortunate comments against Ibrahim Mahama.

They argued that Ibrahim has the right as a successful businessman to spend his money anyhow he deems fit.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@askghmedia said:

"Oman Ghana, hmm!… What does Ibrahim Mahama have to do with this?"

@iamogidigidi also said:

"How can you hold Ibrahim Mahama responsible for your own mistakes?"

@ebopogba6 commented:

"A very useless statement."

@Michelblaq also commented:

"I can bet you that the person speaking has never bought a single pen for anyone before."

Trader weeps as fire razes his shop

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who sells at the Adum market was spotted in a video weeping inconsolably over the fire incident.

According to the report, the man lost his shop and trading capital to the devastating fire incident.

In a viral video, he was heard saying none of his wares had been recovered from his shop.

