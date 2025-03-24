A Ghanaian man showed how a Bible in a shop at Adum market did not get burnt despite the fire that razed the area

In a video, a trader indicated that even though a book by the Bible got damaged and other things in the shop got burnt the Bible remained untouched by the fire

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on the matter in the comment section

A Ghanaian trader captured a video which showed that everything in a shop at Adum got burnt during the market fire which struck on Friday, March 21, 2025, at dawn.

However, a Bible in the shop did not catch fire and almost remained in its original state when the trader visited the shop to see the extent of the damage.

In a video on X, the Bible was on a shelve with another book. However, the book caught fire and burnt to a point.

“When we encourage people to follow Christ they think we are worrying them. All of the Blue lights area got burnt. All the shops here have been razed. Everything in this shop is burnt but a Bible on the shelve is undamaged. A book close to the Bible got burnt but the word of God did not suffer from the fire.”

“This shows that God is alive. So, in all, you do lean on God. This emphasises the scripture which says everything will pass away but the word of God,” he added.

In the comment section, some people explained why the Bible did not get burnt and claimed that it was not due to any supernatural power.

One person stated that the thin pages don’t allow for oxygen to enter the pages. Since fire needs oxygen to burn it makes it difficult or impossible for fire to penetrate well.

Netizens react to undamaged Bible in Adum fire

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@oswellcole said:

“I’m not questioning the possibility, but that Bible looks far too clean. Are we really to believe it endured all that combustion without a single trace of ash or soot? 😂.”

@KSnetne wrote:

“Faith undefeated! 🔥 In the midst of the ashes, the Word still stands. A powerful reminder that some things are truly eternal. 🙏📖.”

@smallghod1 said:

“So God watched people's shops, valuables and hard-earned monies burn to ashes and saved a Bible???. Vhim we too we Dey.”

@alvinjonssen wrote:

“God watched the store and stocks burn but prevented the Bible from burning. Ok, vim.”

@kaysomuah said:

“It’s proven that most time; books with tough or leather covers aren’t easily flammable, plus it is difficult to burn pages/leaflets that are sealed tight making no room for oxygen (without oxygen combustion can’t be created or sustained). So tough cover + lack of oxygen = no fire.”

@OnePunchCode wrote:

“I believe in God but come on man 😭You mean God let all these things burn just to prove that His word is forever?.”

@ankye_f said:

“I’m sure if that was God, he would rather prevent that shop from burning, that testimony would have been more important and convenient.”

Trader blames dumsor for Adum market fire

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian trader blamed the incessant power cuts popularly called Dumsor for the Adum market fire.

The trader said the devastating fire destroyed their source of livelihood for many people who sell or have wares in the area.

Netizens expressed mixed reactions in the comment section of the post.

