Weija-Gbawe MP Jerry Ahmed Shaib Hosts Iftar for Muslims in His Constituency

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has organized an Iftar event for Muslims in his constituency.

The MP, who serves as the Second Deputy Minority Whip in the Parliament of Ghana, joined his Muslim brothers and sisters at the Dr Sidibe Central Mosque in Whitecross to break their fast.

The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, hosts Iftar for Muslims in his constituency. Photo credit: @jerryahmedshaib/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on his TikTok page, Lawyer Shaib was captured sharing dates with his fellow Muslims to break their fast.

Besides the dates he shared, the worshippers at the mosque were also treated to a variety of food and fruits.

The Weija-Gbawe MP explained in the caption of the TikTok video that the gathering aimed to foster unity and support the Muslim community during the sacred period of Ramadan.

"On March 18, 2025, I had the privilege of joining our Muslim brothers and sisters at the Dr. Sidibe Central Mosque, Whitecross for Day 3 of our Iftar gatherings. This sacred time of fasting and prayer is a powerful reminder of the values of faith, sacrifice, and unity that strengthen our communities," he wrote

"Ramadan is not just a period of spiritual renewal; it is also a call to support one another and foster inclusivity. As we shared a meal and reflected on the essence of this holy month, it was evident that the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity continue to grow stronger," he further added.

Mr Shaib, who is a first-time MP, further reiterated his unwavering commitment to engaging with and uplifting the communities, ensuring that no one is left behind.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib is also the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Photo credit: Jerry Ahmed Shaib/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the sunset meal Muslims take to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

Many individuals, organizations, mosques and community centres across the world host Iftar gatherings during the month of Ramadan to offer meals and create opportunities for interfaith dialogue.

Watch the video below:

Jerry Ahmed Shaib commended

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video TikTok commended Jerry Ahmed Shaib for his dedication to the people of Weija Gbawe including the Muslims.

Below are a few of the comments:

@udatconcepts said:

"Great, this among other supports we need from MPs all the time,not wait till elections. Keep doing the good work Hon Jerry."

@John kwaku sakyi also said:

"May God bless you with your kind heart."

@user4654571083333 commented:

"May the Almighty Allah grants you strength and longevity we."

Jerry Ahmed Shaib serves food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib was spotted serving food to some members of his constituency at a roadside party.

The Weija-Gbawe MP later shared a plate of rice with women who attended the event.

The video of Jerry Amhed Shaib sharing food at a party sparked positive reactions from a section of Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh