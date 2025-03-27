A young Ghanaian man shared his story as a bread seller in Kasoa and what made him start the business

Zoe Aboose said he started the bread business in 2014, a few months after completing SHS in 2013, adding he feels fulfilled and harbours no regrets

He indicated that even though he was shy when he started, he has now become courageous and shared some tips on how to sell efficiently

Zoe Aboose is a young Ghanaian man who started selling bread in 2014 after he completed his second-cycle education.

According to Zoe Aboose, he completed his Senior High School education in 2013 and has been selling bread since 2014.

Zoe Aboose shares how he started selling bread while giving tips to gain more customers. Photo credit: ZionFelix

In a Facebook video, Zoe Aboose explained that he started selling bread to raise money for other dreams he has.

“In this life, one must hustle to get what they want. In this life when you know where you are coming from and your objectives in life no one will tell you to get something done. So I believe you have to start from somewhere, which will help you raise some capital for the things you wish to do for yourself.”

“I’ve been here for a long time. I think after SHS, say 2014. I completed school in 2013, but in 2014, I got serious with the selling,” he added.

Zoe Aboose shared some tips that have made his bread much sought after by several customers in the Kasoa environs.

Zoe Aboose shares how he started selling bread and tips to gain more customers. Photo credit: Irina Marwan

“Customer service is at the heart of what we do. So I speak to my customers with respect. I also make sure we always have fresh bread. Even if the bread is not hot it is fresh. We do not take more than we can sell from the bakery. We make sure our bread gets finished each day.”

Zoe Aboose added that when he started selling bread he was shy and would hide when he saw his friends and schoolmates but that changed as time went on.

Watch the video below:

Kasoa bread seller hailed for business acumen

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Zionfelix on Facebook. Read them below:

Amoah Comfort Adobea said:

“Is he married?? I'm asking for myself 🙄🙄🙄🙄.”

Kumah Damoah MM wrote:

“Hard guy! Next time he owns a bakery, you’ll say sikaduro.”

Opoku Agyemang Emmanuel said:

“Cool guy...Wish I know you...would have told you something small....so you give yourself another 3 years...And see what happens.”

Karikari Johnny-k Mensah wrote:

“Selling bread is a big business. Just tell him to do it well and expand to employ others. No business is small. I don't see any other big opportunity than what he is currently doing.”

Řìčhë Jåý said:

“I know this gentleman so down to earth. The next you visit Kasoa make it a point to patronise him 🔥🔥🔥.”

Adwoa Babie wrote:

“God will bless this guy. I love people who work hard.”

Benjamin Kyèrédé Acquaye said:

“Great things are coming your way, boss.”

Nana Addo wrote:

“Masa, forget about your friend and focus on your life, wai.”

