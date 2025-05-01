In April last year, TV3 reporter Godwin Asediba reported on an incident involving a two-year-old severely attacked by a dog

The dog tragically tore off some of the toddler's body parts, specifically his backside and testicles, making it hard for him to pass urine and stool

After a year and several surgeries sponsored by netizens touched by Godwin Asediba's report, the toddler's parents have named their new child after the journalist

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The family of a two-year-old child who was mauled by a dog last year has decided to name their newest baby after Godwin Asediba, a journalist who reported on the issue.

Godwin Asediba of TV3 with Kingsley, the two-year-old boy undergoing treatment after a severe dog attack.

Source: TikTok

In April last year, two-year-old Kingsely was attacked by a dog, inflicting severe injuries requiring treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

According to the child's father, a security guard and caretaker, the child was attacked by his boss' dog.

"The room my boss allotted to me was small and unbearably hot for the baby. The situation forced us to consider sleeping with the baby outside sometimes. So one day, when the baby was sleeping outside, I heard him screaming."

"When I reached there, I saw the baby struggling with the dog in the net. After rescuing and carrying the crying child in my arms, some of his body parts fell off." The victim's father narrated the chilling encounter as he cried in Godwin Asediba's report."

Dr Glover Addy, a plastic surgeon at the Lorle Bu teaching hospital, after assessing the child's case, said

"It was as if they've pulled out areas around the testes. Both testes were not there. The faecal organ was also geered off."

Two months after the incident, the child underwent his first surgery following an appeal to the public for funds.

The young boy has now been operated on three times, including a colostomy.

The couple, excited about the child's progress, decided to name their second child after the reporter Godwin Asediba.

In a video shared by Godwin Asediba on May 1, he showcased highlights of the naming ceremony he was invited to.

"In honour of what Lifeline by Asediba did for them, they decided to name the baby after me. They even said she's all yours," Godwin Asediba said.

The award-winning reporter also shed light on the toddler's progress.

While all his wounds have healed, Godwin Asediba established that doctors are deliberating on reversing his colostomy and moving his faecal organ back to its original position.

Colostomy is a surgical procedure that creates an opening in the large intestine (colon) to allow stool to exit the body.

Kennedy Agyapong donates to KATH

In a related report, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong had donated a set of wheelchairs to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He made the donation on April 30, after his visit to a KNUST student who got stabbed during the Ashanti Region leg of the New Patriotic Party's Thank You tour.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, who withdrew from the tour citing security issues, his donation to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital was inspired by his visit to the stabbed victim.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh