MP for Efuttu and Minority leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin has explained the events that led to him hitting a police officer at the Save the Judiciary demonstration

In a statement, he noted that his action was a response to an earlier violent act perpetrated against him by the police officer

Netizens who saw his explanation expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported his claim while others criticised him

Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin has responded to a footage and claims of an assault on a police officer.

In a long statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the legislator dismissed reports of him abusing a police officer at the Save the Judiciary demonstration.

He explained that the actions in the video was only a reflex reaction to an assault by the police officer.

During the demonstration held on Monday, May 5, 2025, the legislator was captured in a video engaging in a confrontation with the officer in uniform.

Mr Afenyo-Markin got physical and threw a heavy punch at the officer. The MP faced heavy backlash after the video went viral.

Following the criticism, he’s released a statement explaining the events that led to his action.

