Afenyo-Markin Cries Foul, Accuses Officer He Disrespected at SaveTheJudiciary of Assault
- MP for Efuttu and Minority leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin has explained the events that led to him hitting a police officer at the Save the Judiciary demonstration
- In a statement, he noted that his action was a response to an earlier violent act perpetrated against him by the police officer
- Netizens who saw his explanation expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported his claim while others criticised him
Minority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin has responded to a footage and claims of an assault on a police officer.
In a long statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the legislator dismissed reports of him abusing a police officer at the Save the Judiciary demonstration.
He explained that the actions in the video was only a reflex reaction to an assault by the police officer.
During the demonstration held on Monday, May 5, 2025, the legislator was captured in a video engaging in a confrontation with the officer in uniform.
Mr Afenyo-Markin got physical and threw a heavy punch at the officer. The MP faced heavy backlash after the video went viral.
Following the criticism, he’s released a statement explaining the events that led to his action.
