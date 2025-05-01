A popular Ghanaian prophet who has recently made a series of prophecies, including the demise of Mamponghene, has dropped the latest

In a video, the famed preacher, Prophet Roja, prophesied about Kwame APlus and asked Ghanaians to pray for him

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

Famed Ghanaian preacher, Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet Roja, has dropped a doomsday prophecy about renowned Ghanaian musician turned politician, Kwame APlus.

In a video, Prophet Roja claimed he had a bad vision about the Gomoa Central MP. He claimed the politician was involved in a tragic accident on the Kasoa road in his vision.

He therefore called for prayers for the politician to avert the unfortunate incident. Prophet Roja made the prophecy at his church during one of his services.

This is not the first time he has made a prophecy about prominent Ghanaians. He previously dropped a number of them, including the prophecy about the death of Mamponghene.

Prophet Roja was trending on social media after news went viral that Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, had died.

Apparently, he had predicted the demise of the revered chief long ago in a prophecy. It happened during a church service on January 10, 2025, when the prophet prophesied and told his congregants that the Asante Mamponghene was going to die.

He was sure that the death of the occupant of the Silver stool was going to happen before the first week of May.

The prophet also said he was not afraid to declare the vision he had seen since, in his opinion, it was a message from God.

Given his previous prophecy about the demise of the Mamponghene, Prophet Roja has left Ghanaians wondering if APlus will indeed be involved in an accident.

Watch Prophet Roja's prophecy about APlus below:

